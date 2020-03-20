NortonLifeLock Continues Its Award Winning Streak With Three AV-TEST Institute Wins

NortonLifeLock nets its fifth consecutive Best Protection and second consecutive Best Performance Awards for Windows Home Users; also earns third consecutive Best Android Protection Award

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced the win of three AV-TEST Institute awards for its device protection solutions. These include the coveted Windows Home User Best Protection and Best Performance awards as well as the Best Android Protection award.

AV-TEST Institute is globally recognized for its independent rigorous testing methods, which evaluate the effectiveness of endpoint security solution defenses against advanced attacks throughout the year. The organization puts each security solution to the test by delivering more than 1,500 live zero-day attacks via infected websites and emails, and over 80,000 active and widespread threats. AV-TEST uses new attacks each month, helping to ensure attackers' attempts to evade protection are fully tested. NortonLifeLock’s solutions blocked every single attack in each of AV-TEST's six certification tests.

" The device protection solutions from NortonLifeLock consistently delivered top scores in our tests, both in terms of protection and performance measurements,” says Andreas Marx, CEO of AV-TEST. “ Hardly any other software was able to achieve such stellar results in the categories of protection and performance in our annual test. This is why NortonLifeLock’s consumer software received the Best Protection Award, the Best Performance Award and the Best Android Security Award.”

This year’s recognition marks NortonLifeLock’s fifth consecutive Best Protection win for Norton Security, the third consecutive year winning Best Android Protection for Norton Mobile Security, and the second consecutive Best Performance award for Norton Security.

“ As a company laser-focused on consumer Cyber Safety, we are honored to have our solutions recognized by the AV-TEST 2019 awards once again,” said Darren Shou, Head of Technology for NortonLifeLock. “ Such continuous validation for our delivery of best-in-class protection and performance makes us extremely proud. This achievement highlights the commitment and passion of our NortonLifeLock team to build innovative technology that helps protect consumers’ devices from ever-evolving cyber threats.”

Norton Security and its successor Norton 360, which embeds the same award-winning Norton Security device protection, helps consumers protect their personal devices and private information from today’s cyber threats. Multi-layered protection technologies, with the addition of advanced machine learning, artificial intelligence and zero-day exploit protection is designed to proactively identify attacks and stop zero-day threats without slowing down a machine's performance. Norton Mobile Security for Android provides proactive protection for smartphones and tablets to help safeguard online privacy and protect personal information against stealthy mobile cyber threats and online scams.

To learn more about how NortonLifeLock can help protect consumers’ devices, online privacy and identity*, visit Norton.com. For more information on AV-TEST’s 2019 results, visit AV-TEST.org.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.

*LifeLock Identity Theft Protection is not available in all countries.

