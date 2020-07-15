NortonLifeLock Completes New Leadership Team With Two Seasoned Consumer Tech Leaders

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), the global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced the addition of Robert Clarkson, in the newly created role of chief commercial officer and Krista Todd to lead marketing, brand and communications.

“ I am excited to welcome Robert and Krista to NortonLifeLock as each have led highly effective teams at successful global consumer companies,” said Vincent Pilette, CEO of NortonLifeLock. “ As we reach the end of our transition, our newly formed leadership team is ready to drive the business to new levels. Robert and Krista will be a powerful pair, developing a consistent global brand and communications strategy and leveraging that through our consolidated go-to-market team.”

Robert Clarkson is an accomplished sales and product development leader with more than 20 years of experience leading global revenue and account management teams at General Electric, American Express, and most recently at PayPal where he was SVP of Global Business Development & Global Partnerships. At NortonLifeLock, Clarkson will lead global sales, partnerships, business development, direct acquisition, and customer retention.

Krista Todd, Vice President of Marketing and Communications, is a highly experienced storyteller, communicator and marketer with more than 15 years of leadership experience from global industry-leading brands in consumer companies. She has led corporate and consumer communications, public relations and social media for TiVo Inc. and most recently at Logitech. In this new role, Todd will lead global corporate and employee communications, public relations, brand marketing, corporate marketing and investor relations.

“ I am excited to join the team and as a long-time customer of NortonLifeLock I know first-hand the value that the products deliver,” said Clarkson. “ NortonLifeLock has been the leader in helping protect both identity and privacy, and I believe there are tremendous opportunities to expand the reach of our Cyber Safety portfolio to families and homes everywhere.”

“ NortonLifeLock is a trusted brand that brings peace of mind to millions of consumers’ digital lives,” said Todd. “ I look forward to building on that strong brand foundation. Together with our teams, we will drive the company narrative forward and make deeper connections with our customers, both current and new, as we expand globally.”

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.NortonLifeLock.com.

