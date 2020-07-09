BusinessWire

NortonLifeLock Announces Date for Release of Fiscal First Quarter 2021 Results

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ: NLOK), the global leader in consumer Cyber Safety, today announced that it expects to release quarterly financial results on Thursday, August 6, 2020. Following the news release, at 5 p.m. EDT / 2 p.m. MST, NortonLifeLock management will host a conference call to discuss the results. The news release with the financial results will be accessible from NortonLifeLock’s Investor Relations website prior to the conference call.

Interested parties may access the conference call by dialing (970) 297-2372 and using conference ID 1625248. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available through NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website at https://investor.nortonlifelock.com/investor-relations/events-calendar/.

A replay of the webcast will be available on NortonLifeLock's Investor Relations website within 24 hours of the call and will be available for a period of one year. A telephonic replay of the conference call will run for ten days and can be accessed by dialing (404) 537-3406 and entering the conference ID 1625248.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ: NLOK) is a global leader in consumer Cyber Safety. NortonLifeLock is dedicated to helping secure the devices, identities, online privacy, and home and family needs of nearly 50 million consumers, providing them with a trusted ally in a complex digital world. For more information, please visit www.nortonlifelock.com.


Contacts

MEDIA CONTACT:
Spring Harris
NortonLifeLock Inc.
press@nortonlifelock.com

INVESTOR CONTACT:
Soohwan Kim, CFA
NortonLifeLock Inc.
ir@nortonlifelock.com

