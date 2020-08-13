North Carolina Virtual Academy Opens Its Online Doors for New School Year

DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA), a public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, is ready to get back to work providing North Carolina students with the interactive and engaging learning experience they need during these unprecedented times.

NCVA offers a tuition-free education to students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. Teachers and students will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year on August 17th.

The first day of school comes amid many families’ school-related concerns during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. NCVA students have access to a robust set of online resources and attend live virtual classes.

With personalized learning tools available for every student, NCVA combines a rigorous curriculum, online instruction, and the support of state-licensed teachers. The school also offers a concurrent enrollment program in which students can earn college credits and work on their high school diploma simultaneously.

“There can be so many challenges that stand between a student and academic success,” said NCVA Head of School Lauren Acome. “With our online learning platform and our specially-trained staff, we’re here to help students navigate that path with confidence and determination.”

In addition to scheduled classes, teachers regularly communicate with students and families via phone and email to ensure they are supported and appropriately challenged. Resources are also available to help NCVA students and families navigate the online learning experience.

Many families and students are choosing NCVA because it provides an alternative to traditional brick-and-mortar education. Athletes, advanced learners, and all types of students can balance a full academic load along with extracurricular pursuits or any other specialized needs.

Families are encouraged to attend an online information session hosted by the school. For more information on NCVA, and for a schedule of upcoming events, visit ncva.k12.com.

About North Carolina Virtual Academy

North Carolina Virtual Academy (NCVA) is a full-time online public charter school authorized by the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction that serves students in grades K-12. As an authorized public charter school program in North Carolina, NCVA is tuition-free, and gives families the choice to access curriculum and tools provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), a trusted NCVA partner of six years. For more information about NCVA, visit ncva.k12.com.

