Nortech Systems Announces Completion of Sale-Leaseback

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, announced that it has completed the sale and leaseback transactions for its manufacturing facilities in Bemidji and Mankato, Minnesota at a sale price of $6.3 million. The proceeds from the sale will be used to pay down debt as well as related expenses and taxes.

Concurrent with the closing on the sale, Nortech entered into long-term lease agreements for the Bemidji and Mankato, Minnesota facilities for an initial 15-year term, with multiple renewal options.

"We are pleased with the successful execution of this sale and leaseback transaction which generated significant net cash proceeds. Following the debt repayment, Nortech’s balance sheet and working capital is positioned for investments in capital equipment and strategic initiatives," stated Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President.

Nortech, in partnership with our medical, industrial and defense customers, uses intelligence, innovation, speed and global expertise to provide manufacturing and engineering solutions. This enables our customers to be leaders in digital connectivity and data management to achieve their business goals. Nortech strives to be a premier workplace that fosters valued relationships internally and in our communities.

About Nortech Systems Incorporated Nortech Systems is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech Systems primarily serves the medical, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, Minn., Nortech currently has seven manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech’s website is www.nortechsys.com.

Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. While this release is based on management’s best judgment and current expectations, actual results may differ and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements include, without limitation: volatility in market conditions which may affect market supply of and demand for the company’s products; increased competition; changes in the reliability and efficiency of operating facilities or those of third parties; risks related to availability of labor; commodity and energy cost instability; general economic, financial and business conditions that could affect the company’s financial condition and results of operations; as well as risk factors listed from time to time in the company’s filings with the SEC.

