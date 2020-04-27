Nordson Corporation to Present at the 2020 Virtual Wells Fargo Industrial Conference

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) announced today that Sundaram Nagarajan, President and Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Virtual Wells Fargo Industrial Conference on Tuesday, May 5, 2020. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

The live audio webcast can be accessed by clicking on the following link, https://cc.webcasts.com/well001/050520a_js/?entity=2_OVS1HDI, or by visiting the Investor page on the Nordson website at www.nordson.com/investors and clicking on the link to the event. Following the webcast, an archived replay will be available on the company’s website for 30 days.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 30 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at http://www.nordson.com, @Nordson_Corp, or www.facebook.com/nordson.

