Nordson Corporation Acquires Fluortek, Inc., Expanding Medical Tubing Offerings for Complex Medical Devices

WESTLAKE, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nordson Corporation (Nasdaq:NDSN) has acquired Fluortek, Inc., an Easton, Pennsylvania based precision plastic extrusion manufacturer that provides custom dimensioned tubing to the medical device industry.

“As Nordson MEDICAL continues to expand its differentiated product offerings, the acquisition of Fluortek enhances our ability to deliver critical components that enable our customers’ most complex medical device innovations. This offering further supports Nordson MEDICAL’s position as a leading full-service solution provider of component and device manufacturing capabilities for OEM’s across the interventional, minimally invasive and surgical medical device landscape,” said Jeffrey Pembroke, Executive Vice President, Nordson Advanced Technology Solutions.

Fluortek will become part of the Nordson MEDICAL product line within Nordson’s Advanced Technology Solutions segment. This acquisition builds on the company’s strategic objective to grow Nordson MEDICAL’s product offerings serving the medical device market.

“We are excited to welcome the Fluortek employees to the Nordson MEDICAL family,” continued Pembroke. “We look forward to integrating their precision extrusion expertise and enhancing our advanced components portfolio.”

The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures and markets differentiated products and systems used to dispense, apply and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids, to test and inspect for quality, and to treat and cure surfaces. These products are supported by application expertise and direct global sales and service. Nordson serves a wide variety of consumer non-durable, durable and technology end markets including packaging, nonwovens, electronics, medical, appliances, energy, transportation, construction, and general product assembly and finishing. Founded in 1954 and headquartered in Westlake, Ohio, the company has operations and support offices in more than 35 countries. Visit Nordson on the web at www.nordson.com, www.twitter.com/Nordson_Corp or www.facebook.com/nordson.

Lara Mahoney

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

440-204-9985

lara.mahoney@nordson.com