Nominations Open for the Inaugural Digital Revolution Awards

The global Digital Revolution Awards will recognize and celebrate excellence across major cloud technology ecosystems

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nominations are now open for the first-ever Digital Revolution Awards. This new ceremony aims to recognize and celebrate the very best individuals and businesses in the global cloud ecosystem.

With digital transformation more crucial than ever, the Digital Revolution Awards seeks to showcase the outstanding work being done across the cloud industry and commend those making a difference to the way we work, the way we live, and the way we build our future through cloud technology.

As well as acknowledging the fantastic work being done to drive cloud innovation, the awards will also recognize efforts to make the cloud industry a more diverse and inclusive place, where in partnership with leading organizations across the cloud space, the Digital Revolution Awards recognize achievement in the following categories:

Tech Star of the Year Most Inclusive And Diverse Board of the Year Outstanding Leadership Award, CEO Rapid Business Innovation Champion Outstanding Leadership Award, CIO Excellence in Learning and Development Award Outstanding Leadership Award, CTO Outstanding Contribution to Vendor Ecosystem Tech for Good Award Digital Transformation Project Of The Year Business Pioneer of the Year Fast Growth Business Partner of the Year Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year — Business Cloud Technology Product of the Year Diversity and Inclusion Employer of the Year — Partner Cloud Technology Deal of the Year

Nominations close on December 4th 2020. Finalists will be announced on January 6th 2021, with winners revealed in a virtual awards ceremony on February 25th 2021. Nominations are open to the public; anyone may submit a nomination either for themselves or their own business or on behalf someone else.

A panel of independent, cloud expert judges will review each nomination and score each finalist individually. The judging panel will be announced shortly. Winners will be recognized industry-wide for their achievements, and will also receive a bottle of champagne and a commemorative plaque.

"We are thrilled to be working alongside our trusted partners to deliver the Digital Revolution Awards," said Kashif Naqshbandi, CMO at cloud talent solutions firm and awards organizer Tenth Revolution Group.

"Working in the cloud space, we witness first-hand the fantastic work being done by so many outstanding businesses and by exceptional cloud professionals. It's been a tough year for everyone, so we're excited to co-host an event that will show our appreciation for our peers and hopefully give everyone a reason to celebrate.

"We're passionate about championing the transformative work being done in the cloud ecosystem, so it's fantastic to be working with the cream of the cloud industry crop. We're looking forward to celebrating alongside them—albeit virtually—as we recognize the tremendous talent all around us."

Nominations can be submitted online here.

ABOUT THE DIGITAL REVOLUTION AWARDS

Founded in 2020, the Digital Revolution Awards recognizes and celebrates the very best individuals and businesses in the cloud ecosystem.

Our mission is to lift up the innovators, the pioneers, the glass-ceiling breakers, and those who are enabling and empowering the world to achieve more.

With digital transformation more crucial than ever, we want to showcase the outstanding work being done in the industry, and commend those making a difference not only to the way we live and work today, but also to how we use cloud technology to build our tomorrow.

Josie Middleton

T: +44 (0)191 338 7553

E: josie@digitalrevolutionawards.com

W: www.digitalrevolutionawards.com