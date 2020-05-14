Nominations Open for the 2020 IDC FinTech Rankings

Annual rankings serve as de facto resource for banks, insurance companies, and capital markets firms making critical IT buying decisions

FRAMINGHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#IDCFinTechRankings--Nominations are now open for the 17th annual IDC FinTech Rankings and 6th annual IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results 2020. For almost two decades, IDC Financial Insights has evaluated the revenues of the leading global technology and service providers within the financial services industry in order to construct the IDC FinTech Rankings. The most comprehensive vendor ranking within the financial services industry is based on calendar year-end revenues and the percentage of revenues attributed to financial services. Deadline for submission is Friday, June 19, 2020. Final rankings will be announced later this fall. To learn more about this program, please visit the FinTech Rankings Web page. Follow us on Twitter @IDC for continued updates on the Rankings.

IDC FinTech Rankings: Top 100 & Enterprise 25

The IDC FinTech Rankings categorize and evaluate technology providers based on calendar year-end revenues from financial institutions for hardware, software, and/or services.

Two categories of companies are ranked:

IDC FinTech Rankings: Top 100 includes vendors that derive more than one third of their revenue from financial institutions.

includes vendors that derive more than one third of their revenue from financial institutions. IDC FinTech Rankings: Enterprise 25 includes enterprise companies serving multiple industries that derive less than one third of their revenues from financial institutions.

Click here for the entry form for the FinTech Rankings. When you are ready to complete the survey, please enter your information here.

IDC FinTech Rankings: Real Results

Also open for nominations are the 6th annual IDC FinTech Rankings Real Results, which recognize IT providers that have enabled a genuine, measurable, and future-enabling change at a client financial institution (bank, capital markets firm, or insurer) in the worldwide financial services industry. To participate, click here and return the completed form to Marc DeCastro before July 3rd.

"Our annual IDC FinTech Rankings serve as the de facto resource for leading banks, insurance companies and capital markets firms as they navigate the transformative IT market," said Marc DeCastro, IDC Financial Insights Research Director. "By rigorously evaluating and measuring the global technology providers serving this market, we provide a proven and effective roadmap to guide strategic IT buying decisions and arm today's executives with the critical information needed to succeed in selecting third party solutions."

For additional information about the IDC FinTech Rankings, please contact Sarah Murray at 781-378-2674 or sarah@attunecommunications.com. To learn more about this program, please visit the FinTech Rankings Web page.

About IDC Financial Insights

IDC Financial Insights assists financial service businesses and IT leaders, as well as the suppliers who serve them, in making more effective technology decisions by providing accurate, timely, and insightful fact-based research and consulting services. Staffed by senior analysts with decades of industry experience, our global research analyzes and advises on business and technology issues facing the banking, insurance, and securities and investments industries. International Data Corporation (IDC) is the premier global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, and events for the information technology market. IDC is a subsidiary of IDG, the world's leading tech media, data, and marketing services company. For more information, please visit www.idc.com/financial, email info@idc-fi.com, or call 508-620-5533.

