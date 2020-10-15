Nomi Ahmad Named Chief Financial Officer of Highview Power

Former Senior Vice President of Sembcorp Industries brings 25 years of diverse energy and leadership experience with global companies

LONDON & ALEXANDRIA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highview Power, a global leader in long duration energy storage solutions, has named Nomi Ahmad its Chief Financial Officer effective Jan. 1, 2021.

“Nomi possesses more than 25 years of significant experience across power development, project finance, mergers and acquisitions, engineering procurement and construction and asset management globally,” said Javier Cavada, CEO and President of Highview Power. “I am pleased to welcome someone of Nomi’s calibre to Highview Power’s already impressive leadership team.”

Ahmad joins Highview Power from Sembcorp Industries Ltd, where he most recently served as Senior Vice President after leading Sembcorp Energy UK (SEUK). Under Ahmad’s leadership, Sembcorp acquired and integrated the UK’s largest decentralised energy platform and successfully positioned SEUK as a major power player with a diverse technology base of renewable, combined heat and power, rapid response gas engine and battery assets across more than 40 sites, providing centralized utilities to large industrial customers and ancillary/balancing services to the grid with advanced merchant capability. Over the course of his career, Ahmad has originated, developed, financed, built and divested power projects totaling 9.5 gigawatts. Prior to joining Sembcorp, Ahmad held roles of increasing seniority at Wärtsilä Corporation, El Paso Energy, Lanco Infratech, Smith Cogeneration and Kidder Peabody. Ahmad earned a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science and Business Economics from Brown University.

“I am thrilled to join Highview Power and look forward to working with the team to drive development of liquid air energy storage projects around the world,” said Nomi Ahmad, Chief Financial Officer of Highview Power. “This is an exciting time for clean energy, and Highview’s Power’s technology will play a critical role in stabilizing the grid and delivering resiliency to markets around the world whilst enabling the global transition to decarbonisation.”

About Highview Power

Highview Power is a designer and developer of the CRYOBattery™, a proprietary cryogenic energy storage system that delivers reliable and cost-effective long-duration energy storage to enable a 100 percent renewable energy future. Its proprietary technology uses liquid air as the storage medium and can deliver anywhere from 20 MW/100 MWh to more than 200 MW/2 GWh of energy and has a lifespan over 30 years. Developed using proven components from mature industries, it delivers pumped-hydro capabilities without geographical constraints and can be configured to convert waste heat and cold to power. For more information, please visit: http://www.highviewpower.com.

