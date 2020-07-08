Noel Goggin Joins Bridge Growth Partners as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bridge Growth Partners, LLC, a leading technology investment firm, announced today that Noel Goggin, Chief Executive Officer of Aptos, a recognized market leader in retail technology solutions, has been named a Senior Advisor. Mr. Goggin has a long track record building and growing profitable software businesses, as well as significant expertise in transitioning companies from more traditional license-based software sales models to a software-as-a-service (SaaS) model. Most recently, he led the carve-out of Epicor Software’s retail business to create Aptos, and previously successfully led the acquisition and integration of multiple software businesses during his career.

“Noel is a transformational leader with strong domain expertise and a proven history of driving business evolution and delivering both growth and profits at leading software companies,” said Alok Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Growth Partners. “He knows how to build strong leadership teams, and is a leader who is inclusive, consultative, and collaborative. We are delighted that he is joining our team of strategic and operating advisors and look forward to having him work with our broader Bridge Growth team as we explore new investment opportunities in the future.”

“I have known and respected Alok and Tom Manley for many years and am excited to join the Bridge Growth advisory team,” said Mr. Goggin. “Bridge Growth’s team is rich in technology experience, and their industry knowledge and relationships stand out in the world of private equity, which I have been a part of for many years. The principals at Bridge Growth have demonstrated over time an ability to foster the development of leading technology businesses by both attracting top talent and encouraging and supporting transformational, strategic, and operational change. Their sharp focus on the technology sector and approach to investing is consistent with what I believe will be key to delivering strong results for investors in the fast-changing environment that exists today.”

About Noel Goggin

In addition to his role with Bridge Growth Partners as a Senior Advisor, Mr. Goggin currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Aptos, a leader in technology solutions for retailers to engage customers differently. Prior to Aptos, Mr. Goggin served as Executive Vice President and General Manager at Epicor Software, a global business management software company from which Aptos was carved out in 2015. Earlier in his career, Mr. Goggin worked at Red Prairie, an enterprise software and services provider for the extended supply chain (which merged with JDA Software in 2012), in positions of increasing seniority, ending as the Senior Vice President and General Manager of Retail.

Mr. Goggin received a Bachelor of Engineering from Dublin City University in 1991 for electrical, electronics, and communications engineering.

About Bridge Growth Partners

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, strategic, and operating business building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for investors.

For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit http://www.bridgegrowthpartners.com/.

