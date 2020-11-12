Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Sold a Combined 735,926 Units in the U.S.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, the Nintendo Switch family of systems saw its strongest October sales yet, with more than 735,000 units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S. According to numbers provided by NPD, the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807,000 units sold of the Wii system in October 2008.

October continues a record-setting streak for Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5 million units in the U.S., according to NPD. And according to internal Nintendo data, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63 million units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Recent releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which launches on Nov. 20. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

On Black Friday, Nintendo is bundling a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online – the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online – all in one package. The bundle will be available starting on Nov. 22 at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch™ system and the Nintendo 3DS™ family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System™, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy™, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS™ family of systems, Super NES™, Nintendo 64™, Nintendo GameCube™, Wii™ and Wii U™ systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

GOLIN

Eddie Garcia

213-335-5536

egarcia@golin.com