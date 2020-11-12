BusinessWire

Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Sold a Combined 735,926 Units in the U.S.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, the Nintendo Switch family of systems saw its strongest October sales yet, with more than 735,000 units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S. According to numbers provided by NPD, the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807,000 units sold of the Wii system in October 2008.



October continues a record-setting streak for Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5 million units in the U.S., according to NPD. And according to internal Nintendo data, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63 million units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Recent releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which launches on Nov. 20. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

On Black Friday, Nintendo is bundling a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online – the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online – all in one package. The bundle will be available starting on Nov. 22 at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS family of systems, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and Wii U systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


Contacts

GOLIN
Eddie Garcia
213-335-5536
egarcia@golin.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Clyde & Co to Use Innovative Software from DISCO to Help Manage Ediscovery Processes

Posted on Author Business Wire

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#disclosure–Global law firm Clyde & Co has entered into an arrangement with legal technology leader DISCO to assist its lawyers in the ediscovery process.

Following a successful pilot, disputes practices in the UK…
BusinessWire

TrackVia Earns Verified HIPAA Compliance

Posted on Author Business Wire

Formal Attestation Demonstrates Leading Low-code Vendor’s Commitment to Meeting the Strict Privacy and Security Requirements of Healthcare Organizations
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–TrackVia, the leading low-code workflow management platform, today announ…
BusinessWire

Options Announce Registered Vendor Extension to Cboe Europe

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Options, the leading provider of cloud-enabled managed services to the global capital markets, today announced it has extended its Registered Vendor status to Cboe’s European equities market. Options already holds Re…

BusinessWire

Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Nintendo Switch Achieves Its Best October Sales to Date

Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite Sold a Combined 735,926 Units in the U.S.

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--With growth of 136% when compared to the same month in 2019, the Nintendo Switch family of systems saw its strongest October sales yet, with more than 735,000 units sold between Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite in the U.S. According to numbers provided by NPD, the October 2020 sales of Nintendo Switch are the second-highest October sales of any video game console in history, only outdone by the 807,000 units sold of the Wii system in October 2008.



October continues a record-setting streak for Nintendo Switch as the best-selling video game console for 23 consecutive months – the most months in a row for any video game console since NPD started tracking sales numbers. To date, Nintendo Switch has sold more than 22.5 million units in the U.S., according to NPD. And according to internal Nintendo data, Nintendo Switch has sold-in more than 63 million units worldwide.

“Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch Lite continue to provide one-of-a-kind gaming experiences on the TV or on the go, allowing holiday shoppers the choice of a video game system that matches their lifestyle,” said Nintendo of America President Doug Bowser. “Seeing encouraging sales growth like this in the fourth October of Nintendo Switch proves to us that the system has many more years and great games yet to come.”

Recent releases on Nintendo Switch include Super Mario 3D All-Stars, Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit, Pikmin 3 Deluxe and the upcoming Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity, which launches on Nov. 20. Additionally, Nintendo Switch is home to a wide variety of games for all types of players, like Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Super Mario Odyssey, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

On Black Friday, Nintendo is bundling a Nintendo Switch system with a download code for the digital version of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game along with a three-month individual membership to Nintendo Switch Online – the service that lets friends and families play compatible games together online – all in one package. The bundle will be available starting on Nov. 22 at a suggested retail price of $299.99.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

About Nintendo: The worldwide pioneer in the creation of interactive entertainment, Nintendo Co., Ltd., of Kyoto, Japan, manufactures and markets hardware and software for its Nintendo Switch system and the Nintendo 3DS family of portable systems. Since 1983, when it launched the Nintendo Entertainment System, Nintendo has sold more than 5 billion video games and more than 779 million hardware units globally, including Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, as well as the Game Boy, Game Boy Advance, Nintendo DS family of systems, Super NES, Nintendo 64, Nintendo GameCube, Wii and Wii U systems. It has also created industry icons that have become well-known, household names, such as Mario, Donkey Kong, Metroid, Zelda and Pokémon. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


Contacts

GOLIN
Eddie Garcia
213-335-5536
egarcia@golin.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Edison Interactive Selects TELUS to Power its Connected Vehicle Platform in Canada

Posted on Author Business Wire

End-Users of Edison’s Customer Experience Platforms will have the Fastest and Most Reliable Service in Canada
DENVER–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#DigitalOutofHome–Edison Interactive (EI), today announced an exclusive agreement with TELUS to power its connecte…
BusinessWire

CRS Data Puts Customers First with Customization and API Integration

Posted on Author Business Wire

Team goes beyond product to optimize usability for MLS members
KNOXVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CRS Data, a leading provider of property tax data in the U.S., has expanded customization and API opportunities for MLS partners, exploring new ways to e…
BusinessWire

Motus Report Predicts National Fuel Prices to Be 35% Lower This Summer

Posted on Author Business Wire

Oversupplied Crude Oil Market and COVID-19 Pandemic Travel Restrictions Lead to Sharp Decline in Cost of Fuel
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#fuelprices–Motus, the definitive leader in reimbursement solutions for businesses with mobile-enabled workforces, …