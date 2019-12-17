Nintendo News: Team Up with Friends for More Ghost Hunting Fun! DLC for Luigi’s Mansion 3 Arrives in 2020

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Just when Luigi thought it was safe to get a night’s rest, duty beckons as waves of new ghosts and mini-games arrive as paid downloadable content for the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game on the Nintendo Switch system. With two new expansions planned for 2020, there’s never been a better time to gear up for more ghost hunting.

The Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack includes both Part 1 and Part 2, which will not be available for individual purchase, and can be pre-purchased starting now for $9.99 in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 1 will arrive by April 30, 2020. The DLC includes three new mini-games for the multiplayer ScreamPark mode.* It also introduces three new outfits for Luigi with matching floor themes and new themed ghosts in the cooperative ScareScraper mode. And as a special bonus for those who purchase the DLC, players will receive an in-game Polterpup light called the Flashlight Type-P. Players can use this during Story Mode or ScareScraper.

Luigi’s Mansion 3 Multiplayer Pack Part 2 will launch by July 31, 2020, with additional content and features for both ScreamPark and ScareScraper modes. There will be three more new mini-games for ScreamPark mode, as well as three new ScareScraper outfits with matching floor themes and themed ghosts.

So find your courage, dare to get scared and team up for screams. Luigi’s spookiest adventure yet is about to get new waves of ghoulish delights. For more information about Luigi’s Mansion 3, visit https://luigismansion.nintendo.com/.

*Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

