BusinessWire

Nintendo News: Reporting Ignition and Liftoff – Pikmin 3 Deluxe Launching Now

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Nintendo News: Reporting Ignition and Liftoff – Pikmin 3 Deluxe Launching Now

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#NintendoSwitch--Crew members, close and lock your visors: The launch has begun! The Pikmin 3 Deluxe game is now available for the Nintendo Switch family of systems. A new overview trailer for the game can be viewed here.



Join Alph, Brittany and Captain Charlie as they lead a squad of tenaciously cute Pikmin in a quest for survival on a mysterious planet. Explore lush environments full of wondrous lifeforms to discover, playful puzzles to solve and huge critters to defeat in battle. From the snow-covered Distant Tundra to the untamed wild of the Twilight River, your curiosity and tactical teamwork will help you overcome adversity and collect food for your home planet.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe brings a range of enhancements to the game in its Nintendo Switch debut, including the ability to play Story mode in co-op with a friend. This time, the adventure will also feature new side-story missions starring the characters Louie and Olimar, along with all the Mission mode DLC stages from the original game’s release.

With new difficulty options, lock-on targeting, optional hints, the Piklopedia and the choice to play at a more relaxed pace, it’s more inviting than ever to dive into all the fun the world of Pikmin has to offer. The in-game camera also returns in Pikmin 3 Deluxe, which allows you to take pictures of the game’s curious creatures and detailed environments so you can easily share your monumental discoveries with others.

Pikmin 3 Deluxe is now available at a suggested retail price of $59.99. There’s also a free demo in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch. Save data from the demo version will carry over to the full version of the game, once purchased. Calling all Pikmin pros: Defeating the first boss in the demo and transferring your save data to the full version of the game will immediately unlock the Ultra-Spicy difficulty option for the full game!

For more information about Pikmin 3 Deluxe, visit https://pikmin3.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.


Contacts

Justin Aclin
Golin
212-373-6004
jaclin@golin.com

Kat Prodromou
Golin
212-373-6087
kprodromou@golin.com

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Blue Canyon Technologies Tops Inc. 5000 List of America’s Most Successful Companies

Posted on Author Business Wire

The quickly growing Boulder-based small satellite and mission services company continues to rise through the ranks, with a growth rate of more than 670 percent
BOULDER, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Small satellite manufacturer and mission services provider…
BusinessWire

Ergotron, Inc. Announces Settlement of Patent Infringement Dispute Against MooreCo, Inc.

Posted on Author Business Wire

ST. PAUL, Minn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Ergotron, Inc., a global movement company that builds environments that help people thrive, announced that it has reached an agreement to resolve a patent infringement dispute against MooreCo, Inc. Pursuant to the agre…
BusinessWire

Current Health Appoints Former Athenahealth Executive Todd Rothenhaus to Its Board of Directors

Posted on Author Business Wire

Rothenhaus’ expertise to help Current Health scale its patient management platform across the U.S.
NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Current Health, which offers the leading FDA-cleared, artificial intelligence (AI)-powered remote patient management platform…