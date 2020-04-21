Nine Energy Service, Inc. to Hold 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders Virtually

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nine Energy Service, Inc. (“Nine” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NINE) announced today that, taking into consideration the emerging public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak and the increasingly severe protocols that federal, state and local governments have imposed, the location and format of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) will change from an in-person meeting to a virtual-only meeting format. The Company expects to resume in-person or hybrid annual meetings beginning with the 2021 annual meeting.

The Company will host its Annual Meeting on May 5, 2020 at 8:30 a.m., Central Time, via a webcast rather than an in-person meeting. The virtual Annual Meeting will provide stockholders with rights and opportunities to participate in the meeting similar to what they would have at an in-person meeting. Stockholders who were stockholders as of the close of business on March 13, 2020, the record date, will generally have the ability to access the Annual Meeting via the website link available in the Investors Section of Nine’s website and the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020, and will be able to listen to the presentations, ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting. Only stockholders at the close of business on March 13, 2020 who follow the instructions set forth will be entitled to ask questions and vote during the Annual Meeting. Further information regarding this change to the location, format and how to access the Annual Meeting can be found in the proxy supplement filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 21, 2020.

The Company encourages stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting. If stockholders have already submitted their vote, there is no need to vote again. However, stockholders who have not yet voted may vote (i) over the internet at www.voteproxy.com, (ii) by telephone at 1-800-776-9437, or (iii) by completing, signing and returning the proxy card previously sent to them. The proxy card previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

To access Nine’s Notice of Annual Meeting and Proxy Statement as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2020, please visit https://investor.nineenergyservice.com.

About Nine Energy Service

Nine Energy Service is an oilfield services company that offers completion solutions within North America and abroad. The Company brings years of experience with a deep commitment to serving clients with smarter, customized solutions and world-class resources that drive efficiencies. Serving the global oil and gas industry, Nine continues to differentiate itself through superior service quality, wellsite execution and cutting-edge technology. Nine is headquartered in Houston, Texas with operating facilities in the Permian, Eagle Ford, SCOOP/STACK, Niobrara, Barnett, Bakken, Marcellus, Utica and Canada.

For more information on the Company, please visit Nine’s website at nineenergyservice.com.

Nine Energy Service Investor Contact:



Heather Schmidt

Vice President, Strategic Development, Investor Relations and Marketing

(281) 730-5113

investors@nineenergyservice.com