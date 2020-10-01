Nimble Crowned CRM Industry Leader and Top 5 Sales Intelligence Tool for Small Business Teams on G2 Crowd

For 8 Years in a Row, G2 Crowd Reviewers Have Chosen Nimble As Their Fan-Favorite Simple Smart CRM for Office 365 and G Suite!

SANTA MONICA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CRM--Nimble, the pioneering Social Sales and Marketing CRM built for Office 365 and G Suite, announced today that is has been named one of the Top Five Sales Intelligence Software Tools for Small Business and an overall CRM Industry Leader by G2 Crowd, the world’s leading business software review platform.

Nimble achieved top customer satisfaction rankings according to verified user reviews and a market presence in multiple categories, including:

Leader in Sales Intelligence Software Based on User Satisfaction - In the small business category, Nimble earned a 91% user satisfaction score, outpacing competitors including UpLead, Lusha, Groove, and more.

- In the small business category, Nimble earned a 91% user satisfaction score, outpacing competitors including UpLead, Lusha, Groove, and more. Top Easiest-to-Use Sales Intelligence Software tools - Nimble earned a 9.02 out of 10 usability score based on a G2 Crowd proprietary algorithm, which factors in satisfaction ratings regarding how user-friendly the product is, how easy it is to administer, and how well the product meets business requirements.

- Nimble earned a 9.02 out of 10 usability score based on a G2 Crowd proprietary algorithm, which factors in satisfaction ratings regarding how user-friendly the product is, how easy it is to administer, and how well the product meets business requirements. Top Easiest-to-Implement Sales Intelligence Software for Small Business - Nimble scored an overall implementation score of 9.11 out of 10 based on ease of setup, shortest implementation time, and end-user adoption.

- Nimble scored an overall implementation score of 9.11 out of 10 based on ease of setup, shortest implementation time, and end-user adoption. Momentum Leader for Sales Intelligence - This score is based on G2’s Satisfaction and Momentum algorithms.

- This score is based on G2’s Satisfaction and Momentum algorithms. Top-Ranker in Sales Intelligence Results Index - This score is based on the estimated return on investment, meets requirements, user adoption, and likelihood to recommend.

“We believe that lack of use is one of the biggest sins of CRMs,” explains Sergey Shvets, Nimble’s Head of Product. “That’s why we prioritize the end-user experience in everything we do. Our system is the only CRM on the market that works on every website in the world, allowing users to have a CRM always a click away; whenever they want to profile someone, capture a lead, or prepare for a meeting. We’re happy to see that our efforts are appreciated by our customers and we have many more improvements coming soon.”

Nimble Sets the Bar for Simple Smart CRM

Nimble delivers a set of powerful enhancements to the CRM basics that dramatically improve team relationship management across the organization, including an intuitive contact record, granular activity tracking, contact privacy, and integrations with Office 365, Power BI, and Azure.

Nimble Scales Worldwide as the Simple CRM for Office 365

Microsoft is now reselling Nimble+Office 365 worldwide and their distributors and partners are reselling, implementing, and providing customized Nimble solutions to Office 365 users 24/7 across the globe.

Additional Resources:

Get Started With Nimble Today!

We invite you to try it for free for 14 days. Stay tuned for more product announcements as we evolve Nimble into the best CRM for Office 365 and G Suite teams.

ABOUT NIMBLE – Nimble is the leading global provider of simple, smart CRM for small business teams using Office 365 or G Suite. It combines the strength of traditional CRM, classic contact management, social media, sales intelligence, pipeline management, and marketing automation into one powerful relationship management platform that delivers valuable company and contact insights – everywhere you work.

Nimble has been named “Market Leading CRM for Customer Satisfaction and Ease of Use” and CRM Market Leader by G2 Crowd for eighth consecutive years, CRM Watchlist Winner for three consecutive years, #1 Sales Intelligence Tool for Customer Satisfaction by G2 Crowd for the ninth consecutive time, and users’ choice award winner by Fit Small Business.

Try Nimble’s 14-day free trial today. For more information, visit http://www.nimble.com.

Megan Ranger - megan.ranger@nimble.com