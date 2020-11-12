NICE Reports 35% Record Cloud Growth for Third Quarter 2020

Annualized Cloud Revenue Run Rate Surpasses $800 Million

Q3 Cash Flow From Operations Increased 20% to $99 Million

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) today announced results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020.

Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

GAAP Non-GAAP Cloud revenue of $202 million, growth of 34% year-over-year Cloud revenue of $204 million, growth of 35% year-over-year Total revenue of $410 million, growth of 6% year-over-year Total revenue of $412 million, growth of 7% year-over-year Gross margin of 65.8% compared to 65.7% last year Gross margin of 71.0% compared to 70.9% last year Cloud gross margin of 56.6% compared to 51.6% last year Cloud gross margin of 65.6% compared to 61.9% last year Operating income of $62 million compared to $56 million last year, an increase of 11% Operating income of $117 million compared to $106 million last year, an increase of 10% Operating margin of 15.1% compared to 14.4% last year Operating margin of 28.3% compared to 27.4% last year Diluted EPS of $0.76 versus $0.69 last year, 10% growth year-over-year Diluted EPS of $1.41 versus $1.30 last year, 8% growth year-over-year Operating cash flow of $99 million compared to $82 million last year

“We are pleased to report a very strong third quarter driven by continued rapid acceleration in our cloud business,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Cloud grew a record 35 percent and now represents 50 percent of our total revenue, which is a major milestone for NICE. We achieved 10 percent sequential growth in the cloud compared to the second quarter of this year, and we already surpassed the more than 800 million dollar cloud revenue run rate that we had originally expected by the end of the year.”

Mr. Eilam continued, “The acceleration in our cloud growth is being driven by several factors, including substantial growth in new customers, rapid adoption by large enterprises, new verticals that are embracing remote service and digital transformation that has become front and center for organizations of all sizes. We witnessed an increase of over 50 percent in new customers compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, we saw a 91 percent sequential increase in digital volumes for CXone, and a 154 percent increase year-over-year, confirming the strength of our leadership in digital.”

GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2020 total revenues increased 6.1% to $409.8 million compared to $386.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 gross profit and gross margin increased to $269.7 million and 65.8%, respectively, compared to $253.6 million and 65.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin increased to $62.0 million and 15.1%, respectively, compared to $55.7 million and 14.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income: Third quarter 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $50.7 million and 12.4%, respectively, compared to $45.0 million and 11.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10.1% to $0.76, compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $99.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments were $1,542.5 million, and total debt was $891.3 million.

Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:

Revenues: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $412.4 million, up 6.5% from $387.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.

Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $292.9 million and 71.0%, respectively, from $274.4 million and 70.9%, respectively for the third quarter of 2019.

Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $116.8 million and 28.3%, respectively, from $105.9 million and 27.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Net Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $93.6 million and 22.7%, respectively, from $84.3 million and 21.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.

Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.41, compared to $1.30 for the third quarter of 2019.

Full-Year 2020 Guidance:

Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,645 million to $1,655 million.

Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $5.63 to $5.73.

Quarterly Results Conference Call

NICE management will host its earnings conference call today November 12th, 2020 at 8:30 AM ET, 13:30 GMT, 15:30 Israel, to discuss the results and the company's outlook. To participate in the call, please dial into the following numbers: United States 1-866-804-8688 or +1-718-354-1175, International +44(0)1296-480-100, United Kingdom 0-800-783-0906, Israel 1-809-344-364. The Passcode is 308 565 57. Additional access numbers can be found at http://www.btconferencing.com/globalaccess/?bid=54_attended. The call will be webcast live on the Company’s website at https://www.nice.com/investor-relations/upcoming-event. An online replay will also be available approximately two hours following the call. A telephone replay of the call will be available for 7 days after the live broadcast and may be accessed by dialing: United States 1-877-482-6144, International +44(0)20-7136-9233, United Kingdom 0-800-032-9687. The Passcode for the replay is 783 390 51.

Non-GAAP financial measures are included in this press release. Non-GAAP financial measures consist of GAAP financial measures adjusted to exclude share-based compensation, amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition related expenses, amortization of discount on long term debt and the tax effect of the Non-GAAP adjustments. Business combination accounting rules require the recognition of a legal performance obligation related to a revenue arrangement of an acquired entity as a liability. The amount assigned to such liability should be based on its fair value at the date of acquisition. The Non-GAAP adjustment for a revenue arrangement is intended to reflect the full amount of such revenue. The Company believes that these Non-GAAP financial measures, used in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business. We believe Non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors as a measure of the ongoing performance of our business. Our management regularly uses our supplemental Non-GAAP financial measures internally to understand, manage and evaluate our business and to make financial, strategic and operating decisions. These Non-GAAP measures are among the primary factors management uses in planning for and forecasting future periods. Our Non-GAAP financial measures are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable GAAP measures and should be read only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. These Non-GAAP financial measures may differ materially from the Non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. Reconciliation between results on a GAAP and Non-GAAP basis is provided in a table immediately following the Consolidated Statements of Income. The Company provides guidance only on a Non-GAAP basis. A reconciliation of guidance from a GAAP to Non-GAAP basis is not available due to the unpredictability and uncertainty associated with future events that would be reported in GAAP results and would require adjustments between GAAP and Non-GAAP financial measures, including the impact of future possible business acquisitions. Accordingly, a reconciliation of the guidance based on Non-GAAP financial measures to corresponding GAAP financial measures for future periods is not available without unreasonable effort.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

Trademark Note: NICE and the NICE logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of NICE. All other marks are trademarks of their respective owners. For a full list of NICE' marks, please see: http://www.nice.com/nice-trademarks.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “seek,” “may,” “will,” “intend,” “should,” “project,” “anticipate,” “plan,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of the Company’s management regarding the future of the Company’s business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Examples of forward-looking statements include guidance regarding the Company’s revenue and earnings and the growth of our cloud business.

Forward looking statements are inherently subject to significant economic, competitive and other uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond the control of management. The Company cautions that these statements are not guarantees of future performance, and investors should not place undue reliance on them. There are or will be important known and unknown factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. These factors, include, but are not limited to, risks associated with changes in economic and business conditions, competition, successful execution of the Company’s growth strategy, success and growth of the Company’s cloud Software-as-a-Service business, difficulties in making additional acquisitions or effectively integrating acquired operations, products, technologies and personnel, the Company’s dependency on third-party cloud computing platform providers, hosting facilities and service partners, rapidly changing technology, cyber security attacks or other security breaches against the Company, privacy concerns and legislation impacting the Company’s business, changes in currency exchange rates and interest rates, the effects of additional tax liabilities resulting from our global operations and various other factors and uncertainties discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). In addition, COVID-19 is contributing to a general slowdown in the global economy and may affect the Company’s business, results of operations, financial condition and our future strategic plans. At this time, the extent to which the COVID-19 may impact the Company’s financial condition or results of operations is uncertain. Furthermore, due to our subscription based business model, the effect of the COVID-19 may not be fully reflected in our results of operations until future periods, if at all. You are encouraged to carefully review the section entitled “Risk Factors” in our latest Annual Report on Form 20-F and our other filings with the SEC for additional information regarding these and other factors and uncertainties that could affect our future performance. The forward-looking statements contained in this presentation speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise them, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

###

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS U.S. dollars in thousands September 30, December 31, 2020 2019 Unaudited Audited ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 753,116 $ 228,323 Short-term investments 789,415 210,772 Trade receivables 294,176 319,622 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 128,926 116,972 Total current assets 1,965,633 875,689 LONG-TERM ASSETS: Long-term investments - 542,389 Property and equipment, net 140,262 141,647 Deferred tax assets 25,808 30,513 Other intangible assets, net 395,809 411,019 Operating lease right-of-use assets 102,132 106,196 Goodwill 1,496,429 1,378,418 Other long-term assets 145,343 124,034 Total long-term assets 2,305,783 2,734,216 TOTAL ASSETS $ 4,271,416 $ 3,609,905 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Trade payables $ 33,685 $ 30,376 Deferred revenues and advances from customers 260,059 245,792 Current maturities of operating leases 21,846 21,519 Exchangeable senior notes 257,732 251,583 Accrued expenses and other liabilities 366,658 391,685 Total current liabilities 939,980 940,955 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES: Deferred revenues and advances from customers 35,871 26,045 Operating leases 97,764 103,490 Deferred tax liabilities 44,088 52,509 Long-term debt 633,584 213,313 Other long-term liabilities 17,052 16,327 Total long-term liabilities 828,359 411,684 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Nice Ltd's equity 2,478,555 2,257,266 Non-controlling interests 24,522 - Total shareholders' equity 2,503,077 2,257,266 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 4,271,416 $ 3,609,905

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Revenue: Product $ 38,746 $ 56,950 $ 141,611 $ 188,999 Services 169,358 178,609 513,529 525,947 Cloud 201,723 150,704 558,295 428,758 Total revenue 409,827 386,263 1,213,435 1,143,704 Cost of revenue: Product 5,434 5,318 16,711 16,850 Services 47,008 54,476 150,558 164,218 Cloud 87,637 72,877 248,628 213,418 Total cost of revenue 140,079 132,671 415,897 394,486 Gross profit 269,748 253,592 797,538 749,218 Operating expenses: Research and development, net 55,482 48,531 162,019 141,553 Selling and marketing 97,011 96,138 294,332 293,083 General and administrative 45,801 42,438 135,312 121,181 Amortization of acquired intangible assets 9,496 10,780 28,951 32,276 Total operating expenses 207,790 197,887 620,614 588,093 Operating income 61,958 55,705 176,924 161,125 Financial and other expense/(income), net 1,032 (252 ) 2,259 3,890 Income before tax 60,926 55,957 174,665 157,235 Taxes on income 10,273 10,918 33,293 33,074 Net income $ 50,653 $ 45,039 $ 141,372 $ 124,161 Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests 112 - 378 - Net income attributable to Nice Ltd.'s shareholders $ 50,765 $ 45,039 $ 141,750 $ 124,161 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.81 $ 0.72 $ 2.26 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 2.15 $ 1.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 62,756 62,160 62,624 62,041 Diluted 66,253 65,066 65,741 64,493

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts) Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 GAAP revenues $ 409,827 $ 386,263 $ 1,213,435 $ 1,143,704 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue - - - 15 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue 81 3 81 5 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue 2,458 867 5,187 2,692 Non-GAAP revenues $ 412,366 $ 387,133 $ 1,218,703 $ 1,146,416 GAAP cost of revenue $ 140,079 $ 132,671 $ 415,897 $ 394,486 Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product (1,135 ) (1,123 ) (3,394 ) (2,972 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services (322 ) (1,535 ) (3,341 ) (4,604 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud (16,800 ) (15,270 ) (48,422 ) (45,118 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud 200 575 737 1,893 Cost of product revenue adjustment (1) (69 ) (97 ) (205 ) (304 ) Cost of services revenue adjustment (1) (1,677 ) (2,106 ) (4,957 ) (6,251 ) Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1) (809 ) (358 ) (2,601 ) (2,142 ) Non-GAAP cost of revenue $ 119,467 $ 112,757 $ 353,714 $ 334,988 GAAP gross profit $ 269,748 $ 253,592 $ 797,538 $ 749,218 Gross profit adjustments 23,151 20,784 67,451 62,210 Non-GAAP gross profit $ 292,899 $ 274,376 $ 864,989 $ 811,428 GAAP operating expenses $ 207,790 $ 197,887 $ 620,614 $ 588,093 Research and development (1,2) (2,565 ) (2,033 ) (7,553 ) (5,182 ) Sales and marketing (1,2) (5,561 ) (7,737 ) (19,623 ) (19,211 ) General and administrative (1,2) (14,065 ) (8,962 ) (38,239 ) (24,378 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (9,496 ) (10,780 ) (28,951 ) (32,276 ) Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission 35 76 106 245 Non-GAAP operating expenses $ 176,138 $ 168,451 $ 526,354 $ 507,291 GAAP financial and other expense/(income), net $ 1,032 $ (252 ) $ 2,259 $ 3,890 Amortization of discount on debt (3,070 ) (2,377 ) (7,944 ) (6,847 ) Non-GAAP financial and other income, net $ (2,038 ) $ (2,629 ) $ (5,685 ) $ (2,957 ) GAAP taxes on income $ 10,273 $ 10,918 $ 33,293 $ 33,074 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments 14,911 13,324 39,701 33,258 Non-GAAP taxes on income $ 25,184 $ 24,242 $ 72,994 $ 66,332 GAAP net income $ 50,653 $ 45,039 $ 141,372 $ 124,161 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue 2,539 870 5,268 2,712 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue (200 ) (575 ) (737 ) (1,893 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets 27,753 28,708 84,108 84,970 Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission (35 ) (76 ) (106 ) (245 ) Share-based compensation (1) 22,404 21,293 69,255 56,625 Acquisition related expenses (2) 2,342 - 3,923 843 Amortization of discount on long term debt 3,070 2,377 7,944 6,847 Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments (14,911 ) (13,324 ) (39,701 ) (33,258 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 93,615 $ 84,312 $ 271,326 $ 240,762 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 0.76 $ 0.69 $ 2.15 $ 1.93 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.41 $ 1.30 $ 4.13 $ 3.73 Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,253 65,066 65,741 64,493 Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share 66,253 65,066 65,741 64,493 NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued) U.S. dollars in thousands (1) Share-based Compensation Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Cost of product revenue $ 69 $ 97 $ 205 $ 304 Cost of services revenue 1,677 2,106 4,957 6,251 Cost of cloud revenue 809 358 2,601 2,142 Research and development 2,565 2,033 7,553 5,177 Sales and marketing 5,519 7,737 19,493 19,181 General and administrative 11,765 8,962 34,446 23,570 $ 22,404 $ 21,293 $ 69,255 $ 56,625 (2) Acquisition related expenses Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Research and development $ - $ - $ - $ 5 Sales and marketing 42 - 130 30 General and administrative 2,300 - 3,793 808 $ 2,342 $ - $ 3,923 $ 843

NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS U.S. dollars in thousands Quarter ended Year to date September 30, September 30, 2020 2019 2020 2019 Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Unaudited Operating Activities Net income $ 50,653 $ 45,039 $ 141,372 $ 124,161 Depreciation and amortization 45,482 43,924 135,133 128,744 Stock based compensation 22,207 21,273 68,839 56,589 Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities 2,080 387 (790 ) (187 ) Deferred taxes, net (6,783 ) (12,485 ) (16,653 ) (31,107 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade Receivables 12,795 6,788 27,588 26,900 Prepaid expenses and other assets 3,131 (15,626 ) (31,637 ) (88,157 ) Trade payables 6,036 (8,791 ) 5,231 (5,073 ) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities (15,124 ) 44,173 (36,584 ) 53,789 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 4,414 4,346 12,926 11,842 Deferred revenue (23,481 ) (45,558 ) 14,617 13,311 Long term liabilities - (20 ) - (300 ) Operating lease liabilities (4,608 ) (2,836 ) (14,297 ) (11,995 ) Amortization of discount on long term debt 3,070 2,379 7,945 6,848 Other (839 ) (672 ) (254 ) (2,656 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 99,033 82,321 313,436 282,709 Investing Activities Purchase of property and equipment (4,211 ) (6,545 ) (21,667 ) (21,527 ) Purchase of Investments (151,589 ) (187,752 ) (306,077 ) (493,894 ) Proceeds from Investments 118,284 113,121 283,149 283,629 Capitalization of software development costs (9,577 ) (8,549 ) (28,776 ) (25,940 ) Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired (96,425 ) (184 ) (147,261 ) (25,972 ) Net cash used in investing activities (143,518 ) (89,909 ) (220,632 ) (283,704 ) Financing Activities Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options 828 1,693 8,177 4,711 Purchase of treasury shares - (7,897 ) (27,601 ) (22,612 ) Capital Lease payments - (191 ) (177 ) (631 ) Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes 451,469 - 451,469 - Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 452,297 (6,395 ) 431,868 (18,532 ) Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents 1,206 (1,489 ) 121 (1,733 ) Net change in cash and cash equivalents 409,018 (15,472 ) # 524,793 (21,260 ) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period $ 344,098 $ 236,311 $ 228,323 $ 242,099 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 753,116 $ 220,839 $ 753,116 $ 220,839

Contact Investors

Marty Cohen, +1 551 256 5354, ET, ir@nice.com

Yisca Erez, +972 9 775-3798, CET, ir@nice.com

Media Contact

Chris Irwin-Dudek, +1 (551) 256-5140, Chris.Irwin-Dudek@nice.com