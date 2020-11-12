NICE Reports 35% Record Cloud Growth for Third Quarter 2020

Annualized Cloud Revenue Run Rate Surpasses $800 Million
Q3 Cash Flow From Operations Increased 20% to $99 Million
Third Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights
|
GAAP
|
Non-GAAP
|
Cloud revenue of $202 million, growth of 34% year-over-year
|
Cloud revenue of $204 million, growth of 35% year-over-year
|
Total revenue of $410 million, growth of 6% year-over-year
|
Total revenue of $412 million, growth of 7% year-over-year
|
Gross margin of 65.8% compared to 65.7% last year
|
Gross margin of 71.0% compared to 70.9% last year
|
Cloud gross margin of 56.6% compared to 51.6% last year
|
Cloud gross margin of 65.6% compared to 61.9% last year
|
Operating income of $62 million compared to $56 million last year, an increase of 11%
|
Operating income of $117 million compared to $106 million last year, an increase of 10%
|
Operating margin of 15.1% compared to 14.4% last year
|
Operating margin of 28.3% compared to 27.4% last year
|
Diluted EPS of $0.76 versus $0.69 last year, 10% growth year-over-year
|
Diluted EPS of $1.41 versus $1.30 last year, 8% growth year-over-year
|
Operating cash flow of $99 million compared to $82 million last year
|
“We are pleased to report a very strong third quarter driven by continued rapid acceleration in our cloud business,” said Barak Eilam, CEO, NICE. “Cloud grew a record 35 percent and now represents 50 percent of our total revenue, which is a major milestone for NICE. We achieved 10 percent sequential growth in the cloud compared to the second quarter of this year, and we already surpassed the more than 800 million dollar cloud revenue run rate that we had originally expected by the end of the year.”
Mr. Eilam continued, “The acceleration in our cloud growth is being driven by several factors, including substantial growth in new customers, rapid adoption by large enterprises, new verticals that are embracing remote service and digital transformation that has become front and center for organizations of all sizes. We witnessed an increase of over 50 percent in new customers compared to the same quarter last year. Additionally, we saw a 91 percent sequential increase in digital volumes for CXone, and a 154 percent increase year-over-year, confirming the strength of our leadership in digital.”
GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2020 total revenues increased 6.1% to $409.8 million compared to $386.3 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 gross profit and gross margin increased to $269.7 million and 65.8%, respectively, compared to $253.6 million and 65.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 operating income and operating margin increased to $62.0 million and 15.1%, respectively, compared to $55.7 million and 14.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Net Income: Third quarter 2020 net income and net income margin increased to $50.7 million and 12.4%, respectively, compared to $45.0 million and 11.7%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Fully diluted earnings per share for the third quarter of 2020 increased 10.1% to $0.76, compared to $0.69 in the third quarter of 2019.
Operating Cash Flow and Cash Balance: Third quarter 2020 operating cash flow was $99.0 million. As of September 30, 2020, total cash and cash equivalents, short term investments were $1,542.5 million, and total debt was $891.3 million.
Non-GAAP Financial Highlights for the Third Quarter Ended September 30:
Revenues: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP total revenues increased to $412.4 million, up 6.5% from $387.1 million for the third quarter of 2019.
Gross Profit: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP gross profit and gross margin increased to $292.9 million and 71.0%, respectively, from $274.4 million and 70.9%, respectively for the third quarter of 2019.
Operating Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP operating income and non-GAAP operating margin increased to $116.8 million and 28.3%, respectively, from $105.9 million and 27.4%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Net Income: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP net income margin increased to $93.6 million and 22.7%, respectively, from $84.3 million and 21.8%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2019.
Fully Diluted Earnings Per Share: Third quarter 2020 non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share increased 8.5% to $1.41, compared to $1.30 for the third quarter of 2019.
Full-Year 2020 Guidance:
Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP total revenues are expected to be in a range of $1,645 million to $1,655 million.
Full-year 2020 Non-GAAP fully diluted earnings per share are expected to be in a range of $5.63 to $5.73.
Quarterly Results Conference Call
About NICE
NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the worldwide leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.
|NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|
September 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Unaudited
|
Audited
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
753,116
|
$
|
228,323
|Short-term investments
|
|
789,415
|
|
210,772
|Trade receivables
|
|
294,176
|
|
319,622
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
128,926
|
|
116,972
|Total current assets
|
|
1,965,633
|
|
875,689
|LONG-TERM ASSETS:
|Long-term investments
|
|
-
|
|
542,389
|Property and equipment, net
|
|
140,262
|
|
141,647
|Deferred tax assets
|
|
25,808
|
|
30,513
|Other intangible assets, net
|
|
395,809
|
|
411,019
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
102,132
|
|
106,196
|Goodwill
|
|
1,496,429
|
|
1,378,418
|Other long-term assets
|
|
145,343
|
|
124,034
|Total long-term assets
|
|
2,305,783
|
|
2,734,216
|TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
4,271,416
|
$
|
3,609,905
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Trade payables
|
$
|
33,685
|
$
|
30,376
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|
|
260,059
|
|
245,792
|Current maturities of operating leases
|
|
21,846
|
|
21,519
|Exchangeable senior notes
|
|
257,732
|
|
251,583
|Accrued expenses and other liabilities
|
|
366,658
|
|
391,685
|Total current liabilities
|
|
939,980
|
|
940,955
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Deferred revenues and advances from customers
|
|
35,871
|
|
26,045
|Operating leases
|
|
97,764
|
|
103,490
|Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
44,088
|
|
52,509
|Long-term debt
|
|
633,584
|
|
213,313
|Other long-term liabilities
|
|
17,052
|
|
16,327
|Total long-term liabilities
|
|
828,359
|
|
411,684
|SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Nice Ltd's equity
|
|
2,478,555
|
|
2,257,266
|Non-controlling interests
|
|
24,522
|
|
-
|Total shareholders' equity
|
|
2,503,077
|
|
2,257,266
|TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
4,271,416
|
$
|
3,609,905
|NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|Revenue:
|Product
|
$
|
38,746
|
$
|
56,950
|
|
$
|
141,611
|
$
|
188,999
|Services
|
|
169,358
|
|
178,609
|
|
|
513,529
|
|
525,947
|Cloud
|
|
201,723
|
|
150,704
|
|
|
558,295
|
|
428,758
|Total revenue
|
|
409,827
|
|
386,263
|
|
|
1,213,435
|
|
1,143,704
|Cost of revenue:
|Product
|
|
5,434
|
|
5,318
|
|
|
16,711
|
|
16,850
|Services
|
|
47,008
|
|
54,476
|
|
|
150,558
|
|
164,218
|Cloud
|
|
87,637
|
|
72,877
|
|
|
248,628
|
|
213,418
|Total cost of revenue
|
|
140,079
|
|
132,671
|
|
|
415,897
|
|
394,486
|Gross profit
|
|
269,748
|
|
253,592
|
|
|
797,538
|
|
749,218
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development, net
|
|
55,482
|
|
48,531
|
|
|
162,019
|
|
141,553
|Selling and marketing
|
|
97,011
|
|
96,138
|
|
|
294,332
|
|
293,083
|General and administrative
|
|
45,801
|
|
42,438
|
|
|
135,312
|
|
121,181
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
9,496
|
|
10,780
|
|
|
28,951
|
|
32,276
|Total operating expenses
|
|
207,790
|
|
197,887
|
|
|
620,614
|
|
588,093
|Operating income
|
|
61,958
|
|
55,705
|
|
|
176,924
|
|
161,125
|Financial and other expense/(income), net
|
|
1,032
|
|
(252
|
)
|
|
2,259
|
|
3,890
|Income before tax
|
|
60,926
|
|
55,957
|
|
|
174,665
|
|
157,235
|Taxes on income
|
|
10,273
|
|
10,918
|
|
|
33,293
|
|
33,074
|Net income
|
$
|
50,653
|
$
|
45,039
|
|
$
|
141,372
|
$
|
124,161
|Less: net loss attributable to non-controlling interests
|
|
112
|
|
-
|
|
|
378
|
|
-
|Net income attributable to Nice Ltd.'s shareholders
|
$
|
50,765
|
$
|
45,039
|
|
$
|
141,750
|
$
|
124,161
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|
$
|
0.81
|
$
|
0.72
|
|
$
|
2.26
|
$
|
2.00
|Diluted
|
$
|
0.76
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
$
|
1.93
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|
|
62,756
|
|
62,160
|
|
|
62,624
|
|
62,041
|Diluted
|
|
66,253
|
|
65,066
|
|
|
65,741
|
|
64,493
|NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS
|U.S. dollars in thousands (except per share amounts)
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|GAAP revenues
|
$
|
409,827
|
|
$
|
386,263
|
|
$
|
1,213,435
|
|
$
|
1,143,704
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred product revenue
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred services revenue
|
|
81
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
81
|
|
|
5
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cloud revenue
|
|
2,458
|
|
|
867
|
|
|
5,187
|
|
|
2,692
|
|Non-GAAP revenues
|
$
|
412,366
|
|
$
|
387,133
|
|
$
|
1,218,703
|
|
$
|
1,146,416
|
|GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
140,079
|
|
$
|
132,671
|
|
$
|
415,897
|
|
$
|
394,486
|
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of product
|
|
(1,135
|
)
|
|
(1,123
|
)
|
|
(3,394
|
)
|
|
(2,972
|
)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of services
|
|
(322
|
)
|
|
(1,535
|
)
|
|
(3,341
|
)
|
|
(4,604
|
)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets on cost of cloud
|
|
(16,800
|
)
|
|
(15,270
|
)
|
|
(48,422
|
)
|
|
(45,118
|
)
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud
|
|
200
|
|
|
575
|
|
|
737
|
|
|
1,893
|
|Cost of product revenue adjustment (1)
|
|
(69
|
)
|
|
(97
|
)
|
|
(205
|
)
|
|
(304
|
)
|Cost of services revenue adjustment (1)
|
|
(1,677
|
)
|
|
(2,106
|
)
|
|
(4,957
|
)
|
|
(6,251
|
)
|Cost of cloud revenue adjustment (1)
|
|
(809
|
)
|
|
(358
|
)
|
|
(2,601
|
)
|
|
(2,142
|
)
|Non-GAAP cost of revenue
|
$
|
119,467
|
|
$
|
112,757
|
|
$
|
353,714
|
|
$
|
334,988
|
|GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
269,748
|
|
$
|
253,592
|
|
$
|
797,538
|
|
$
|
749,218
|
|Gross profit adjustments
|
|
23,151
|
|
|
20,784
|
|
|
67,451
|
|
|
62,210
|
|Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
292,899
|
|
$
|
274,376
|
|
$
|
864,989
|
|
$
|
811,428
|
|GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
207,790
|
|
$
|
197,887
|
|
$
|
620,614
|
|
$
|
588,093
|
|Research and development (1,2)
|
|
(2,565
|
)
|
|
(2,033
|
)
|
|
(7,553
|
)
|
|
(5,182
|
)
|Sales and marketing (1,2)
|
|
(5,561
|
)
|
|
(7,737
|
)
|
|
(19,623
|
)
|
|
(19,211
|
)
|General and administrative (1,2)
|
|
(14,065
|
)
|
|
(8,962
|
)
|
|
(38,239
|
)
|
|
(24,378
|
)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
(9,496
|
)
|
|
(10,780
|
)
|
|
(28,951
|
)
|
|
(32,276
|
)
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
|
|
35
|
|
|
76
|
|
|
106
|
|
|
245
|
|Non-GAAP operating expenses
|
$
|
176,138
|
|
$
|
168,451
|
|
$
|
526,354
|
|
$
|
507,291
|
|GAAP financial and other expense/(income), net
|
$
|
1,032
|
|
$
|
(252
|
)
|
$
|
2,259
|
|
$
|
3,890
|
|Amortization of discount on debt
|
|
(3,070
|
)
|
|
(2,377
|
)
|
|
(7,944
|
)
|
|
(6,847
|
)
|Non-GAAP financial and other income, net
|
$
|
(2,038
|
)
|
$
|
(2,629
|
)
|
$
|
(5,685
|
)
|
$
|
(2,957
|
)
|GAAP taxes on income
|
$
|
10,273
|
|
$
|
10,918
|
|
$
|
33,293
|
|
$
|
33,074
|
|Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
14,911
|
|
|
13,324
|
|
|
39,701
|
|
|
33,258
|
|Non-GAAP taxes on income
|
$
|
25,184
|
|
$
|
24,242
|
|
$
|
72,994
|
|
$
|
66,332
|
|GAAP net income
|
$
|
50,653
|
|
$
|
45,039
|
|
$
|
141,372
|
|
$
|
124,161
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred revenue
|
|
2,539
|
|
|
870
|
|
|
5,268
|
|
|
2,712
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred cost of cloud revenue
|
|
(200
|
)
|
|
(575
|
)
|
|
(737
|
)
|
|
(1,893
|
)
|Amortization of acquired intangible assets
|
|
27,753
|
|
|
28,708
|
|
|
84,108
|
|
|
84,970
|
|Valuation adjustment on acquired deferred commission
|
|
(35
|
)
|
|
(76
|
)
|
|
(106
|
)
|
|
(245
|
)
|Share-based compensation (1)
|
|
22,404
|
|
|
21,293
|
|
|
69,255
|
|
|
56,625
|
|Acquisition related expenses (2)
|
|
2,342
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,923
|
|
|
843
|
|Amortization of discount on long term debt
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
2,377
|
|
|
7,944
|
|
|
6,847
|
|Tax adjustments re non-GAAP adjustments
|
|
(14,911
|
)
|
|
(13,324
|
)
|
|
(39,701
|
)
|
|
(33,258
|
)
|Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
93,615
|
|
$
|
84,312
|
|
$
|
271,326
|
|
$
|
240,762
|
|GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
0.76
|
|
$
|
0.69
|
|
$
|
2.15
|
|
$
|
1.93
|
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
$
|
1.41
|
|
$
|
1.30
|
|
$
|
4.13
|
|
$
|
3.73
|
|Shares used in computing GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
66,253
|
|
|
65,066
|
|
|
65,741
|
|
|
64,493
|
|Shares used in computing non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
|
|
66,253
|
|
|
65,066
|
|
|
65,741
|
|
|
64,493
|
|
NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP RESULTS (continued)
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|
(1) Share-based Compensation
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Cost of product revenue
|
$
|
69
|
|
$
|
97
|
|
$
|
205
|
|
$
|
304
|
|Cost of services revenue
|
|
1,677
|
|
|
2,106
|
|
|
4,957
|
|
|
6,251
|
|Cost of cloud revenue
|
|
809
|
|
|
358
|
|
|
2,601
|
|
|
2,142
|
|Research and development
|
|
2,565
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
7,553
|
|
|
5,177
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
5,519
|
|
|
7,737
|
|
|
19,493
|
|
|
19,181
|
|General and administrative
|
|
11,765
|
|
|
8,962
|
|
|
34,446
|
|
|
23,570
|
|
$
|
22,404
|
|
$
|
21,293
|
|
$
|
69,255
|
|
$
|
56,625
|
|
(2) Acquisition related expenses
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|Research and development
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
5
|
|Sales and marketing
|
|
42
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
130
|
|
|
30
|
|General and administrative
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
3,793
|
|
|
808
|
|
$
|
2,342
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
3,923
|
|
$
|
843
|NICE LTD. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONSOLIDATED CASH FLOW STATEMENTS
|U.S. dollars in thousands
|
Quarter ended
|
Year to date
|
September 30,
|
September 30,
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
|
2020
|
|
|
2019
|
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|
Unaudited
|Operating Activities
|Net income
|
$
|
50,653
|
|
$
|
45,039
|
|
$
|
141,372
|
|
$
|
124,161
|
|Depreciation and amortization
|
|
45,482
|
|
|
43,924
|
|
|
135,133
|
|
|
128,744
|
|Stock based compensation
|
|
22,207
|
|
|
21,273
|
|
|
68,839
|
|
|
56,589
|
|Amortization of premium and discount and accrued interest on marketable securities
|
|
2,080
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
(790
|
)
|
|
(187
|
)
|Deferred taxes, net
|
|
(6,783
|
)
|
|
(12,485
|
)
|
|
(16,653
|
)
|
|
(31,107
|
)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Trade Receivables
|
|
12,795
|
|
|
6,788
|
|
|
27,588
|
|
|
26,900
|
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|
|
3,131
|
|
|
(15,626
|
)
|
|
(31,637
|
)
|
|
(88,157
|
)
|Trade payables
|
|
6,036
|
|
|
(8,791
|
)
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
(5,073
|
)
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|
|
(15,124
|
)
|
|
44,173
|
|
|
(36,584
|
)
|
|
53,789
|
|Operating lease right-of-use assets, net
|
|
4,414
|
|
|
4,346
|
|
|
12,926
|
|
|
11,842
|
|Deferred revenue
|
|
(23,481
|
)
|
|
(45,558
|
)
|
|
14,617
|
|
|
13,311
|
|Long term liabilities
|
|
-
|
|
|
(20
|
)
|
|
-
|
|
|
(300
|
)
|Operating lease liabilities
|
|
(4,608
|
)
|
|
(2,836
|
)
|
|
(14,297
|
)
|
|
(11,995
|
)
|Amortization of discount on long term debt
|
|
3,070
|
|
|
2,379
|
|
|
7,945
|
|
|
6,848
|
|Other
|
|
(839
|
)
|
|
(672
|
)
|
|
(254
|
)
|
|
(2,656
|
)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
99,033
|
|
|
82,321
|
|
|
313,436
|
|
|
282,709
|
|Investing Activities
|Purchase of property and equipment
|
|
(4,211
|
)
|
|
(6,545
|
)
|
|
(21,667
|
)
|
|
(21,527
|
)
|Purchase of Investments
|
|
(151,589
|
)
|
|
(187,752
|
)
|
|
(306,077
|
)
|
|
(493,894
|
)
|Proceeds from Investments
|
|
118,284
|
|
|
113,121
|
|
|
283,149
|
|
|
283,629
|
|Capitalization of software development costs
|
|
(9,577
|
)
|
|
(8,549
|
)
|
|
(28,776
|
)
|
|
(25,940
|
)
|Payments for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
|
(96,425
|
)
|
|
(184
|
)
|
|
(147,261
|
)
|
|
(25,972
|
)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(143,518
|
)
|
|
(89,909
|
)
|
|
(220,632
|
)
|
|
(283,704
|
)
|Financing Activities
|Proceeds from issuance of shares upon exercise of share options
|
|
828
|
|
|
1,693
|
|
|
8,177
|
|
|
4,711
|
|Purchase of treasury shares
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,897
|
)
|
|
(27,601
|
)
|
|
(22,612
|
)
|Capital Lease payments
|
|
-
|
|
|
(191
|
)
|
|
(177
|
)
|
|
(631
|
)
|Proceeds from issuance of exchangeable notes
|
|
451,469
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
451,469
|
|
|
-
|
|Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities
|
|
452,297
|
|
|
(6,395
|
)
|
|
431,868
|
|
|
(18,532
|
)
|Effect of exchange rates on cash and cash equivalents
|
|
1,206
|
|
|
(1,489
|
)
|
|
121
|
|
|
(1,733
|
)
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
409,018
|
|
|
(15,472
|
)
|#
|
|
524,793
|
|
|
(21,260
|
)
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
$
|
344,098
|
|
$
|
236,311
|
|
$
|
228,323
|
|
$
|
242,099
|
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
$
|
753,116
|
|
$
|
220,839
|
|
$
|
753,116
|
|
$
|
220,839
|
