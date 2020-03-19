NICE Actimize Enterprise Fraud Wins FinTech Breakthrough Award for Second Consecutive Year

Powered by augmented intelligence, NICE Actimize’s IFM-X platform was selected for its advanced automation capabilities which provide more efficient operations

HOBOKEN, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NICE Actimize, a NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) business and the leader in Autonomous Financial Crime Management, today announced that its Integrated Fraud Management platform, IFMX, has been named the winner of the “Fraud Prevention Innovation” Award by FinTech Breakthrough, an independent organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global FinTech market today. Leading the “Fraud Prevention Innovation” category with its advanced automation capabilities which streamline operations and reduce cost for more efficient fraud management, NICE Actimize’s IFM-X Integrated Fraud Management platform is receiving this honor for the second consecutive year.

The FinTech Breakthrough Awards is the premier awards program founded to recognize FinTech innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the world in a range of categories, including Banking, Personal Finance, Lending, Payments, Investments, RegTech, InsurTech and many more. The 2020 FinTech Breakthrough Awards program attracted more than 3750 nominations from across the globe.

“Fraud prevention and authentication management is a competitive category, and it is rare for an organization to earn these honors across two consecutive years. We were thrilled to recognize NICE Actimize as a leading innovator distinguishing itself among this crowded field with its IFM-X platform. Congratulations to the entire NICE Actimize fraud team for this well-deserved industry recognition,” said James Johnson, Managing Director, FinTech Breakthrough.

“NICE Actimize’s industry-proven experience and broad range of enterprise fraud applications are helping financial services organizations in their journey to adapt to a rapidly changing environment, saving both time and money in the process,” said Craig Costigan, CEO, NICE Actimize. “With our deep expertise combined with artificial intelligence and other advanced technologies, we are supporting financial services organizations as they cope with this complex environment. We thank FinTech Breakthrough for recognizing our innovation during this pivotal time in our industry.”

NICE Actimize’s IFM-X platform leverages automation and machine learning to optimize effectiveness while reducing the total cost of implementing and operating an enterprise fraud risk management system. With IFM-X, financial institutions can easily integrate limitless data into their fraud detection systems and utilize agile advanced analytics while optimizing fraud operations efficiency.

With its easy data integration capabilities, IFM-X utilizes automated tools and a real-time big data repository, to allow financial institutions to integrate new data sources, both structured and unstructured, to their fraud hub in minutes. Additionally, ActOne Case Management function within the IFM-X platform moves financial institutions beyond transaction-based analysis to a visual holistic view of entity risk for faster, simpler and more precise resolution providing massive efficiency gains for operations teams.

About FinTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough, a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for technology innovation and leadership, the FinTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Financial Technologies and Services companies and products. The FinTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of FinTech companies and products in categories including Payments, Personal Finance, Wealth Management, Fraud Protection, Banking, Lending, RegTech, InsurTech and more. For more information visit FinTechBreakthrough.com.

About NICE Actimize

NICE Actimize is the largest and broadest provider of financial crime, risk and compliance solutions for regional and global financial institutions, as well as government regulators. Consistently ranked as number one in the space, NICE Actimize experts apply innovative technology to protect institutions and safeguard consumers' and investors' assets by identifying financial crime, preventing fraud and providing regulatory compliance. The company provides real-time, cross-channel fraud prevention, anti-money laundering detection, and trading surveillance solutions that address such concerns as payment fraud, cybercrime, sanctions monitoring, market abuse, customer due diligence and insider trading. Find us at www.niceactimize.com, @NICE_Actimize or Nasdaq: NICE.

About NICE

NICE (Nasdaq: NICE) is the world’s leading provider of both cloud and on-premises enterprise software solutions that empower organizations to make smarter decisions based on advanced analytics of structured and unstructured data. NICE helps organizations of all sizes deliver better customer service, ensure compliance, combat fraud and safeguard citizens. Over 25,000 organizations in more than 150 countries, including over 85 of the Fortune 100 companies, are using NICE solutions. www.nice.com.

