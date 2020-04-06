NIC to Hold Virtual Annual Meeting April 27, 2020

OLATHE, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) announces the following Notice of Change of Location relating to the proxy statement (the “Proxy Statement”) of NIC Inc. (the “Company”), dated March 12, 2020, furnished to stockholders of the Company in connection with the solicitation of proxies by the Board of Directors of the Company for use at the Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held on Monday, April 27, 2020. A supplement to the Proxy Statement is being filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and is being made available to stockholders on or about April 6, 2020.

THIS NOTICE SHOULD BE READ IN CONJUNCTION WITH THE PROXY STATEMENT.

NOTICE OF CHANGE OF LOCATION

OF ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

TO BE HELD ON APRIL 27, 2020

To the Stockholders of NIC Inc.:

In light of the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and to support the health and well-being of our stockholders, employees and communities, NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of NIC Inc. (the “Company”) has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Monday, April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time. The Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual-only meeting format. You will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting in person.

As described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting previously distributed, stockholders of record of our common stock as of the close of business on February 27, 2020, the record date, are entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting. To be admitted to the Annual Meeting at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EGOV2020, you must enter the 16-digit control number found on your proxy card, voting instruction form or notice you previously received. Once admitted, you may submit questions and/or vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions that will be available on the meeting website.

Whether or not you plan to attend the Annual Meeting, we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in location and may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

The Annual Meeting on April 27, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time will be accessible at http://www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/EGOV2020. Our proxy statement and Annual Report are available on our Investor Relations website at https://www.egov.com/investor-relations.html. Additionally, you may access our proxy materials at www.proxyvote.com, a site that does not have “cookies” that identify visitors to the site.

ABOUT NIC

NIC Inc. (Nasdaq: EGOV) launched the digital government industry in 1992, and continues to lead it, providing a secure payment engine and thousands of digital government solutions across a network of more than 6,000 federal, state, and local government agencies. In addition, NIC is a leading provider of outdoor recreation solutions, with 1 out of 6 hunting and fishing licenses in the United States sold using an NIC service. The Company created the nation's first personal assistant for government and comprehensive mobile platform, Gov2Go®, as well as the innovative, data-driven prescription drug monitoring platform, RxGov®. More information is available at www.egov.com.

Angie Davids

Senior VP, Marketing and Communications

913-754-7054

angie.davids@egov.com