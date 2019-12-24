NIC Employees, Superheroes Team Up in Third Annual Holiday Heroes for Children of Topeka Rescue Mission, First Responders

The afternoon celebration included carnival games, toys and a special gift to last beyond holiday season

TOPEKA, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On Dec. 14, NIC Inc. and its Topeka-based subsidiary, Kansas Information Consortium, partnered with the Topeka Rescue Mission (TRM) and local law enforcement officers to host the third annual “Holiday Heroes” celebration for children staying as guests at TRM.

The KIC superheroes joined NIC CEO and Chairman of the Board Harry Herington (a.k.a. Batman) and general manager Nolan Jones (a.k.a. Robin) at the event, donning their superhero costumes in an effort to bring holiday cheer to a special group of children.

“The holidays can be an extremely difficult time. Our goal is to brighten this time of year for as many people as we can,” said Jones. “Giving back to our community is a year-round commitment our company is dedicated to, and the holiday season is just another way for us to spread support to those around us.”

Batman and Robin roared into the party in the Batmobile, complete with a lights-and-sirens escort provided by law enforcement officers from the Topeka Police Department, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, the Kansas Highway Patrol and the Soldier Township Fire Department.

“First responders are absolutely the real heroes, and each year we want to honor them as well as show this group of children that they are cared for and loved by their community,” Herington said. “Every year we look forward to this event and we are thankful for another phenomenal turn out. After all, where else would Batman and Robin be for the holidays than with children in need?”

The celebration was a fun day for families staying at TRM to remember and included superhero meet and greets, autograph signings, a chance to sit in the Batmobile, face painting, balloon creations, food and other carnival games for the children to enjoy.

The event was also an opportunity for the team to recognize the true community heroes in the Topeka-area first responders and the people at TRM who are dedicated to improving the lives of those less fortunate. At the end of the afternoon, the team presented a $10,000 check to the Topeka Rescue Mission.

“Many of our guests are going through very tough and trying times. The donation will go toward maintaining our facility and ensuring we are able to support as many people as we can,” said Barry Feaker, Topeka Rescue Mission Executive Director. “We’re thrilled to continue the Holiday Heroes celebration with the help of NIC, KIC and our local first responders.”

In 2018, the Topeka Rescue Mission sheltered 2,021 individuals. Of that number, 295 were children.

For more information about the Topeka Rescue Mission and for ways to donate or volunteer, visit the TRM website.

