NI Announces Upcoming Events with the Financial Community

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NI (Nasdaq: NATI) will host the following events with the financial community.
NATI Q2 2020 Earnings Call
July 30, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. CT
A live webcast will be available at http://investor.ni.com/events.cfm
2020 Virtual NATI Investor Conference
August 4, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. CST to 11:00 a.m. CST
Please visit, ni.com/nati to register for the live stream event.
Contact
Marissa Vidaurri, Head of Investor Relations, (512) 683-5215 or at marissa.vidaurri@ni.com
For general investor-related information about NI, please visit ni.com/nati.
About NI
At NI, we bring together the people, ideas and technology so forward thinkers and creative problem solvers can take on humanity’s biggest challenges. From data and automation to research and validation, we provide the tailored, software-connected systems engineers and enterprises need to Engineer Ambitiously™ every day. (NATI-G)
National Instruments, NI, ni.com and Engineer Ambitiously are trademarks of National Instruments Corporation. Other product and company names listed are trademarks or trade names of their respective companies
