NGCodec Closes $8 Million Series A

“NGCodec RealityCodec delivers the best video quality for live H.265/HEVC video encoding in the AWS EC2 F1 public cloud,” said Marc Todd Founder and CEO of Skreens. “It took just a few days to integrate and the SaaS based pricing avoids larger upfront costs.” Skreens, an NGCodec customer, delivers multi-video fusion solutions for broadcast, streaming, and AV to mobile, desktop and IOT users.

“We have worked diligently to bring our advanced video codecs to the Amazon Cloud and to demonstrate the potential for cloud media and virtual reality,” said Oliver Gunasekara CEO and Co-Founder of NGCodec. “Closing our Series A round will propel our technology into the 5G era, bringing our total raised to $15.9 million from world-class institutions including Xilinx, Belmore Capital and NSF.”

“NGCodec is delivering two technically challenging entertainment experiences through the cloud: real time, live broadcast and low-latency, high resolution VR and MR,” said the company’s new CTO and VP of Algorithms, Pavel Novotny. “Our broadcast quality video processing technology will allow broadcasters to stream the highest quality live video at 60 frames per second to millions of viewers delivered with the same VQ as VOD with scalable cloud servers. Our VR streaming technology renders 90 frames per second and scales to meet the increasing resolution and frame rate demands of next generation headsets. Both will migrate to our AV1 codec implementation later in 2018 for even higher compression.”

NGCodec creates algorithms, silicon logic and FPGA implementations for cloud video processing, powering the next generation of real-time media experiences. The company’s RealityCodec technology streams interactive and real-time media at the highest performance levels.