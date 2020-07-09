NGC to Help Transform Design Productivity and Reduce Lead Times at Janouras

Uniform Manufacturer Janouras will rely on NGC solutions to streamline processes and enable digital transformation of the company’s custom designs

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PLM--New Generation Computing, Inc. (NGC), a leading provider of digital supply chain solutions, today announced that Janouras Custom Design Limited, a premier manufacturer of corporate uniforms in Trinidad and Tobago, has selected NGC’s PLM solution to streamline the company’s concept-to-customer lifecycle. In addition, Janouras will implement NGC’s Fashion ERP solution to bring further efficiency across its business processes.

For more than 50 years, Janouras has designed and manufactured corporate uniforms, integrating mass production procedures with the intricate detailing of individual customizations. The company has relied on NGC solutions since 2007 to support its design and manufacturing processes. NGC’s PLM will provide Janouras a modern, cloud-based digital platform to help the company accelerate speed to market, reduce sampling costs and turnaround time, while serving its customers more efficiently.

“As a family-owned business, we have succeeded because of our passion for delivering the highest quality custom uniforms to our clients,” said George Janoura, chairman and managing director, Janouras. “PLM will allow us to streamline our design and product development processes and build stronger relationships with our customers. For 13 years, we’ve seen what NGC can do to help us grow our business, and we’re certain this latest upgrade will empower us even further.”

Each client requires customized products, from fabric to button to construction. NGC’s solutions will simplify the entire concept-to-customer process, from design to delivery, ultimately helping Janouras:

Improve the design and development process

Document customizations and manage sampling and approvals

Improve fulfillment, including shipping, invoicing and accounting

Support collaboration across departments and employees

“NGC’s cloud platform provides the foundation that can help Janouras continue to scale its business and elevate the customer experience,” said Mark Burstein, president, NGC. “We have a longstanding relationship with Janouras, and we look forward to helping the company realize all the benefits of NGC’s next-generation solutions.”

About Janouras Custom Design Ltd

Janouras Custom Design Limited is the largest and leading manufacturer of corporate uniforms in the Caribbean, with a state-of-the-art-factory occupying over 50,000 sq. ft. and more than 200 highly trained staff. The company uses best-in-class raw materials, produces high quality garments and invests in the newest technology not only in its manufacturing process but in every aspect of the business. All manufacturing is proudly done in Trinidad and Tobago. This provides assured quality and more control over the manufacturing process, to meet customers’ required delivery deadlines.

About NGC

NGC’s cloud platform powers the digital supply chain, enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by statements made herein. These factors include, but are not limited to, continuing U.S. and global economic uncertainty, the timing and degree of business recovery, unpredictability and the irregular pattern of future revenues, dependence on particular market segments or customers, competitive pressures, delays, product liability and warranty claims and other risks associated with new product development, undetected software errors, market acceptance of the Company’s products, technological complexity, the challenges and risks associated with integration of acquired product lines, companies and services, as well as a number of other risk factors that could affect the Company’s future performance. For further information about risks the Company and American Software could experience as well as other information, please refer to American Software, Inc.’s current Form 10-K and other reports and documents subsequently filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. For more information, contact Vincent C. Klinges, Chief Financial Officer, American Software, Inc., 470 East Paces Ferry Rd., Atlanta, GA 30305, (404) 261-9777. FAX: (404) 264-5206 INTERNET: www.amsoftware.com

New Generation Computing® is a registered trademark of New Generation Computing, Inc. Other products mentioned in this document are registered, trademarked or service marked by their respective owners.

Jeff Ketner

Ketner Group Communications (for NGC)

jeff@ketnergroup.com

(512) 794-8876