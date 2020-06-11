NGC Featured in IBF Panel on How Leading Companies Are Evolving Their Supply Chains in Response to COVID-19

NGC president Mark Burstein will speak with Carter’s, Citizen Watch America and Cardinal Health during the IBF webinar on June 18

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#PLM--New Generation Computing, Inc. (“NGC”), a leading provider of cloud-based digital supply chain solutions, announced that Mark Burstein, president of NGC, will speak during the Institute of Business Forecasting and Planning (IBF)’s webinar “Virtual Town Hall (Part 7): Forecasting During A Pandemic - Are You Ready for What's Next?” on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 12:15 pm EDT. Burstein will join a panel of senior forecasting and planning leaders

to discuss how companies are managing the demand disruptions COVID-19 has created.

The panel discussion, which is part of a series led by IBF, is a free, town-hall-style event that will reveal what leading companies are doing to prepare for the post-lockdown business environment and the methodologies they are using for effective demand planning.

During the event, Burstein will discuss how supply planning that incorporates factory capacity and production lead time can quickly and precisely reallocate production orders to alternate vendors as infection rate spikes cause primary suppliers and factories to limit production or shut down. Burstein will then explain how demand sensing, using multiple sources including a retailers’ POS (Point-of-Sale) data and John Hopkins COVID-19 infection rate data, can identify the optimal channels and stores to deploy inventory (regardless of current location) in order to maximize sell through and profit.

Panelists include:

Lori Anter, MBA, director, demand planning, Cardinal Health: Anter oversees the Americas Demand Planning Department and is responsible for global consolidation of forecasts and new process development at Cardinal Health.

To learn more about the webinar and sign up, visit: https://ibf.org/events/webinar18-06-2020.

About NGC

NGC powers the digital supply chain by enabling brands and retailers to maximize revenue and profit by accelerating lead times, streamlining product development and supply chain management, and optimizing distribution. NGC’s digital supply chain solutions cover the entire concept to customer lifecycle, including PLM, SCM, quality and compliance, as well as integrated business planning and demand, inventory, supply and retail optimization.

Leading global brands and retailers rely on NGC solutions, including Brooks Brothers, Carter’s, Destination XL, Fanatics, Foot Locker, Jockey International, Lacoste, Spanx, VF Corporation and many others. NGC has offices in Miami, New York, Los Angeles, Canada, China, India, Mexico, and El Salvador and is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMSWA). For more information, visit www.ngcsoftware.com.

