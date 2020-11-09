Nextiva Celebrates Pac-12 Champions With Weekly and Annual Awards

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#ConnectingChampions--The Pac-12 and its Official Communications Partner, Nextiva, further deepened their relationship this week with the announcement of weekly and annual Pac-12 Awards. Nextiva, a cloud communications leader and the Conference's Official Communications Partner, supports the success of the Pac-12 Conference and its student-athletes with connected communication solutions to meet its unique needs. Furthering that investment, Nextiva is proud to expand on its existing relationship by presenting the Pac-12 weekly and annual awards for football and men’s basketball.

Starting this week, Nextiva will present weekly Pac-12 awards recognition to the Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week, Special Teams Player of the Week, Freshman Player of the Week, and Offensive and Defensive Linemen of the Week to inspiring student-athletes. At the culmination of the season, Nextiva will present Pac-12 Annual Performance Awards to players demonstrating outstanding accomplishments throughout the year, including Football Coach of the Year, Offensive Player of the Year, Freshman Offensive Player of the Year, and Freshman Defensive Player of the Year.

Launching in the 2020-2021 men’s basketball season, Nextiva will also award weekly honors for Pac-12 Player of the Week and Freshman of the Week. At the close of the season, Nextiva will present the Pac-12’s Annual Awards recognizing the Player of the Year, Freshman of the Year, Most Improved Player of the Year, and Sixth Man of the Year.

Pac-12 Player of the Year recipients include past and present NFL legends such as John Elway, Marcus Allen, Troy Aikman, and Christian McCaffrey, as well as NBA greats James Harden and Kevin Love.

The world’s leading companies turn to Nextiva for connected communications. Its connected communications platform helps people stay connected and work remotely. Many of the company’s nearly 1,000 employees are located throughout the Pac-12 geographical footprint.

“Champions in the fields of business, science and engineering, medicine, and education come from Pac-12 universities, and in fact, more Nextiva employees have graduated from Pac-12 universities than from every other conference combined,” said Tomas Gorny, co-founder and CEO of Nextiva. “Expanding our partnership cements not only our commitment to celebrating student-athlete success on the field, but in facilitating advancement for their professional careers in all fields."

Pac-12 Alum (UCLA, ‘66-‘69), Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, shared his excitement on LinkedIn. "I know champions when I see them. I had the opportunity to speak to a team of champions at Nextiva during their All-Hands event." He continued his enthusiasm, "It's great to see a championship company teaming up with a championship conference, and my own alma mater." Abdul-Jabbar addressed the company's employees via a video announcement earlier in the week.

The Pac-12 began the 2020-2021 campaign on Saturday, November 7, 2020, with its college football teams facing off in conference play for the first time this season. Fans can watch Pac-12 football games resume across ABC, ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPNU, Fox and Fox Sports 1.

About the Pac-12 Conference

The Pac-12 Conference has a tradition as the “Conference of Champions,” leading the nation in NCAA Championships in 54 of the last 60 years, with 529 NCAA team titles overall. The Conference comprises 12 leading U.S. universities - the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, the University of California, Berkeley, the University of California at Los Angeles (UCLA), the University of Colorado, the University of Oregon, Oregon State University, Stanford University, the University of Southern California, the University of Utah, the University of Washington and Washington State University. For more information on the Conference’s programs, member institutions, and Commissioner Larry Scott, go to Pac-12.com/conference.

About Nextiva

Nextiva is a business communications company dedicated to empowering organizations to manage their communications, productivity, and customer relationships on a truly unified platform. Learn more at www.nextiva.com.

