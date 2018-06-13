NextInput Rounds Up $13 Million

MOUNTAIN VIEW — NextInput, Inc., a provider of MEMS-based force-sensing solutions, has successfully raised $13 million in its Series B financing.

NextInput has added Sehat Sutardja, Founder and CEO of FLC Global and Weili Dai, Founder and President of FLC Global, as investors, with Sehat joining NextInput’s Board of Directors. Existing investors, including Sierra Ventures, Cota Capital and UMC Capital, also participated in the round.

In the two years between Series A and B, NextInput has quadrupled its product offering, built an experienced team, secured multiple design-wins, and became a revenue-generating company.

“We invested in NextInput because of its innovative, state of the art technology, large end markets, and most importantly, the passion we observed first hand,” says Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai.

“We have achieved three consecutive up rounds with our successful Series B completion. The funding enables NextInput to expand its footprint into new markets with our integrated force-sensing solutions,” says Ali Foughi, NextInput CEO and Founder. “I am delighted to have Sehat Sutardja and Weili Dai as strategic investors. Their experience building a successful, global company is invaluable to us.”