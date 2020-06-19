NextGen Virtual Visits™ Enables Capital Women’s Care to Support Women’s Health

OB/GYN Practice Expands Telehealth to Continue Caring for Patients During COVID-19 Pandemic

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that Capital Women’s Care, OB/GYN private practice in the mid-Atlantic region, has leveraged its NextGen Virtual Visits™ to expand women’s healthcare services during the coronavirus public health emergency. NextGen Virtual Visits is part of an integrated solution that helps practices with patient billing, consultations, test results, medication checks, certain screenings and reduces multiple patient call-backs.

Like many other healthcare practices across the U.S., Capital Women’s Care faced a significant reduction of in-office patient volume during the initial outbreak of COVID-19. By implementing NextGen Virtual Visits™ the practice was able to continue providing care. During the initial stages of the pandemic, providers using virtual visits in the practice increased from 5 to 204 in just two weeks. Within 30 days of implementing virtual visits, 15 percent of its total patient visits were virtual.

“Going from a few beta sites using telehealth to live with nearly all of our providers within such a short time period highlights NextGen Healthcare’s ability to implement virtual visits quickly and efficiently,” said Dr. Damon Hou MD, lead physician for value-based medicine and Director of Health Informatics at Capital Women’s Care. “Workflow integration makes a huge difference in reducing the risk of missed revenue from using alternative online meeting technologies that aren’t baked into the electronic health record (EHR) system. The web-based service made it easy for patients. They were able to join virtual visits by simply clicking a link instead of having to download a separate app on their computers or smartphones.”

Before the pandemic, Capital Women’s Care providers primarily used telehealth to address semi-urgent patient concerns. During the government mandated halt of non-emergency appointments, the use of virtual visits expanded into more areas of their practice including the ability to offer obstetrics. An added benefit of video visits versus teleconference is that doctors recognize nonverbal cues from the patient, something that is entirely lost in an audio-only interaction. This additional information allowed Capital Women’s to improve accuracy in diagnosis.

“Capital Women’s Care is a large and enduring independent practice because it has adapted to its patients’ needs effectively, in part by leveraging technology,” said John Beck, Chief Solutions Officer, NextGen Healthcare. “They quickly realized that what started as a necessity during a crisis has evolved into a long-term priority for their healthcare practice of the future.”

Staying up to date with well-woman visits and screenings is a critical part of women’s healthcare. Doctors advise against skipping OB/GYN appointments due to the COVID-19 pandemic, especially if there are issues that need to be discussed with a doctor. In a survey conducted by analyst firm Chilmark Research, U.S. practices indicated that overall in-person appointments have dropped by 75% since the beginning of March, with telehealth appointments offsetting 30% of that loss.

