NextGen Healthcare Recognized as Market Leader in Medical Practice Management and Telemedicine Software

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced for the second consecutive year, NextGen Healthcare has been designated Market Leader in Featured Customers’ Summer 2020 Medical Practice Management Customer Success Report. In addition, the Company was recognized as Market Leader in the inaugural Fall 2020 Telemedicine Software Customer Success Report. Market Leaders are determined by customer references, company presence and company size.

A NextGen Healthcare reference documented in the report from Ben Quirk, chief strategy officer for CareMax Medical Centers, said, “One thing that’s been a silver lining of this crisis is how our patients and providers understand the value of virtual visits. Telehealth has brought us to a new level of efficiency and quality in healthcare delivery that will continue beyond COVID-19.” CareMax Medical Centers are utilizing NextGen® Enterprise EHR and NextGen Virtual Visits™.

“The best validation we can receive is client references,” said John Beck, chief solutions officer for NextGen Healthcare. “Ensuring providers have the features in the platform they need to offer quality care to patients and to run their practices effectively is paramount to our mission. It’s an honor to be recognized as a market leader in important segments such as practice management and telemedicine.”

Since the COVID-19 pandemic started in March this year, NextGen Healthcare has enabled providers to deliver over 700,000 virtual visits, nearly 200 times the number conducted in 2019.

