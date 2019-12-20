NextGen Healthcare, Inc. to Present at Upcoming Investor Conference

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced that President and Chief Executive Officer, Rusty Frantz, and Chief Financial Officer, Jamie Arnold, will participate in the following upcoming event:

The 38th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference in San Francisco, CA on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, which will include a presentation by Mr. Frantz and Mr. Arnold at 4:00 PM PT. A live audio-only webcast and related presentation material will be available on the investor relations section of the Company’s website at investor.nextgen.com.

About NextGen Healthcare, Inc.

We empower the transformation of ambulatory care—partnering with medical, behavioral and dental providers in their journey to value-based care to make healthcare better for everyone. We go beyond EHR and PM. Our integrated solutions help increase clinical productivity, enrich the patient experience, and ensure healthy financial outcomes. We believe in better. Learn more at nextgen.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

