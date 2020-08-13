NextGen Healthcare Commemorates 2020 National Health Center Week

Supplies Donated to 30 U.S. Community Health Centers Recognized for Patient Advocacy and Civic Action During COVID-19

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$NXGN #AmbulatoryHealthcare--NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (Nasdaq: NXGN), a leading provider of ambulatory-focused technology solutions, today announced its recognition of National Health Center Week from August 9-15, honoring 30 participating community health centers (CHCs), federally qualified health centers (FQHC) and their clinical teams for providing affordable care to medically underserved communities. In support of National Health Center Week, NextGen Healthcare is providing meals and personal protective equipment (PPE) for CHC staff, as well as delivering COVID-19 ‘care kits’ at several CHCs that provide care to the homeless.

NextGen Healthcare is an ongoing supporter of National Health Center Week. This year is especially meaningful as the company acknowledges healthcare heroes and frontline staff across the country who are putting themselves at risk to serve patients during the COVID-19 public health crisis.

"We are grateful for NextGen Healthcare’s support during National Health Center Week,” said Dr. James L. Coleman, Jr., chief executive officer for GA Carmichael Family Health Care Center. “In the midst of these challenging times, we remain committed to this year’s theme, ‘Lighting the Way for Healthier Communities Today and in the Future’.”

“We’re proud to support CHCs like GA Carmichael and the frontline workers who are fighting COVID-19 every day to provide high-quality healthcare for underserved communities across the country,” said Rusty Frantz, president and chief executive officer for NextGen Healthcare.

According to the National Association of Community Health Centers®, CHCs serve one in 12 people in the United States and 91 percent of them are in or near poverty.

