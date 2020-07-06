BusinessWire

Nexstar Media Group to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5

Posted on Author Business Wire Comments Off on Nexstar Media Group to Report 2020 Second Quarter Financial Results, Host Conference Call and Webcast on August 5

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) announced today that it will report its 2020 second quarter financial results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5, 2020. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 10:00 a.m. ET that morning to review the results.


To access the conference call, interested parties may dial 323-994-2093, conference ID 3511592 (domestic and international callers). Participants can also listen to a live webcast of the call through the “Events and Presentations” section under “Investor Relations” on Nexstar’s website at www.nexstar.tv. A webcast replay will be available for 90 days following the live event at www.nexstar.tv.

Please call five minutes in advance to ensure that you are connected. Questions and answers will be taken only from participants on the conference call. For the webcast, please allow 15 minutes to register, download and install any necessary software.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.


Contacts

Investor Contacts:
Thomas Carter
Chief Financial Officer
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
972/373-8800

Joseph Jaffoni, Jennifer Neuman
JCIR
212/835-8500 or nxst@jcir.com

Media Contact:
Gary Weitman
EVP and Chief Communications Officer
Nexstar Media Group, Inc.
312-222-3394 or gweitman@nexstar.tv

Business Wire

Related Articles
BusinessWire

Belden to Report Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 30

Posted on Author Business Wire

ST. LOUIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Belden Inc. (NYSE: BDC), a leading global supplier of specialty networking solutions, will report results for the fiscal third quarter ended September 29, 2019, before trading begins on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. Managemen…
BusinessWire

Charles River Development Appoints Spiros Giannaros as President

Posted on Author Business Wire

Industry Veteran Returns to Support the Firm’s Front-to-Back Platform
BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FixedIncome–Charles River Development, a State Street Company (NYSE: STT), today announced the appointment of Spiros Giannaros as president of Charles Riv…
BusinessWire

Telaria Provides Stockholders Virtual Option to Attend March 30, 2020 Special Meeting of Stockholders Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Posted on Author Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA) today announced that, due to the emerging public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, and to protect the health and well-being of its stockholders and employees, Telaria’…