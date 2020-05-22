Nexstar Media Group Announces Virtual 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) (“Nexstar” or “the Company”) today announced that the Company will hold its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in a virtual-only format due to public health concerns relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19) and to protect the health and well-being of its stockholders, directors, employees and the public. As previously announced, the 2020 Annual Meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Central Daylight Time.

Stockholders will not be able to attend the 2020 Annual Meeting in-person at a physical location. However, the virtual 2020 Annual Meeting will provide stockholders of record as of the close of business on April 22, 2020, the ability to participate, vote their shares and ask questions during the meeting via audio webcast.

If you are a stockholder of record, to attend, vote and submit questions at the virtual Annual Meeting, please visit: https://web.lumiagm.com/216457180 and enter the control number. If you hold your shares with American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC (“AST”), your control number is in your proxy card. If you hold your shares in street name through an intermediary, such as bank, broker or other nominee, see instructions below. The password for the virtual meeting is nexstar2020. During the meeting, you may cast your vote by following the instructions on the virtual Annual Meeting website.

If you hold your shares with AST and cannot locate your control number, you must contact AST’s customer services department at 1-800-937-5449 for domestic callers and 1-718-921-8300 for international callers, to obtain your control number at least 48 hours in advance of the meeting date and start time. To cast your vote during the meeting, follow the instructions on the virtual Annual Meeting website for completing an online ballot and submit the completed ballot along with a copy of your legal proxy via email.

If you hold your shares in street name through an intermediary, such as a bank, broker or other nominee, you must obtain a control number from AST to vote at the virtual Annual Meeting. This will be a different number than what is on your voting instruction form. Before obtaining a control number from AST, you must first obtain proof of “legal proxy” from your bank, broker or nominee. Obtaining a “legal proxy” may take several days and stockholders are advised to request this document as far in advance as possible. Once your legal proxy is obtained, your bank, broker or other nominee must submit the control number request to AST via e-mail to proxy@astfinancial.com and also provide the legal proxy. You should also follow the instructions provided by your bank, broker or other nominee. Once you have your new control number, please follow the steps set forth above to access the virtual Annual Meeting website. To cast your vote during the meeting, follow the instructions on the virtual Annual Meeting website for completing an online ballot and submit the completed ballot along with a copy of your legal proxy via email.

A list of stockholders entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting will be available to stockholders for examination on the date of the Annual Meeting and for 10 days prior thereto. To review the list of stockholders in the ten days prior to the Annual Meeting, please contact nxst@jcir.com.

It is important that your shares be represented at the Annual Meeting and we urge you to vote and submit your proxy in advance of the meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials that were previously distributed. The proxy card or voting instruction form you previously received may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have previously sent in proxies, or voted via telephone or by Internet, do not need to take any further action.

About Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Nexstar Media Group is a leading diversified media company that leverages localism to bring new services and value to consumers and advertisers through its traditional media, digital and mobile media platforms. Nexstar owns, operates, programs or provides sales and other services to 196 television stations and related digital multicast signals reaching 114 markets or approximately 38% of all U.S. television households (reflecting the FCC’s UHF discount). Nexstar’s portfolio includes primary affiliates of NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX, MyNetworkTV and The CW. Nexstar’s community portal websites offer additional hyper-local content and verticals for consumers and advertisers, allowing audiences to choose where, when and how they access content while creating new revenue opportunities. Nexstar also owns WGN America, a growing national general entertainment cable network and a 31.3% ownership stake in TV Food Network, a top tier cable asset. For more information please visit www.nexstar.tv.

