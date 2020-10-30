BusinessWire

News Corp Statement On The New York Post And Twitter

Posted on

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--News Corp Chief Communications Officer Jim Kennedy has commented on Twitter unlocking the New York Post's account today:


"This is an important moment for journalism and for the freedom of the press. There is no evidence whatsoever that the documents are not authentic, and the arbitrary blocking of the Post was a significant moment during a critical time in this election season. It also had a negative commercial impact, but the Post team was determined that principle should prevail and it has. Alexander Hamilton, the paper’s founder, looks down tonight with a broad smile and a sense of pride."

Jim Kennedy
Chief Communications Officer
News Corp

About News Corp

News Corp (Nasdaq: NWS, NWSA; ASX: NWS, NWSLV) is a global, diversified media and information services company focused on creating and distributing authoritative and engaging content and other products and services. The company comprises businesses across a range of media, including: digital real estate services, subscription video services in Australia, news and information services and book publishing. Headquartered in New York, News Corp operates primarily in the United States, Australia, and the United Kingdom, and its content and other products and services are distributed and consumed worldwide. More information is available at: http://www.newscorp.com.


Contacts

News Corp Investor Relations
Michael Florin
212-416-3363
mflorin@newscorp.com

News Corp Corporate Communications
Jim Kennedy
212-416-4064
jkennedy@newscorp.com

Business Wire

