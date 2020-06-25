BusinessWire

New Secure-EDU Solution Delivers Cost-Effective Cybersecurity for K-12 Schools

Red River launches comprehensive new solution suite for K-12 cyber protection

CLAREMONT, N.H. & RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Red River, a technology transformation company, today announced the launch of Secure-EDU, its new solution focused on cybersecurity for K-12 school districts.

Secure-EDU is a comprehensive solution set, which includes:

  • Cybersecurity and compliance frameworks (NIST, HIPAA, PCI, FERPA, CCPA)
  • Network, application, information and operational readiness security assessments
  • Risk management and remediation programs
  • Formal security awareness and the protection of personal privacy as well as critical information assets

“It is unfortunate, but schools are increasingly targeted for data breaches and ransomware attacks,” said Kevin Steeprow, Red River VP of Engineering. “We developed this solution to combat the threat, while being flexible to align with school budgets and state-mandated compliance requirements. We can’t leave the personal data of schoolchildren at risk.”

Secure-EDU is a combination of no-cost security K-12 resources, value-priced services, a suite of best practices to ease implementation and suite of bundled security packages. The core solution includes: K-12 Security Policy Info Pack, K-12 Cyber Risk Management, Incident Response Readiness, Secure-EDU Assessment, Cyber Network Monitoring & Containment, Security Training & Cyber Support.

Additional offerings include a K-12 Managed cybersecurity program, an assessment review with recommendations and K-12 cyber protection bundle with firewall upgrade, DNS Monitoring and installation services. More information on Secure-EDU can be found at www.redriver.com/secure-edu.

About Red River

Red River brings together the ideal combination of talent, partners and products to disrupt the status quo in technology and drive success for business and government in ways previously unattainable. Red River serves organizations well beyond traditional technology integration, bringing 25 years of experience and mission-critical expertise in security, networking, analytics, collaboration, mobility and cloud solutions. 

Learn more at redriver.com.  


Contacts

Melinda Walker
Red River
melinda.walker@redriver.com

