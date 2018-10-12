New Restaurant Opens at Park James Hotel

MENLO PARK — Oak + Violet, a California Craft Kitchen, has opened at the new luxury Park James Hotel in Menlo Park and began serving dinner this week. Breakfast, lunch and brunch will follow later this month.

Oak + Violet pays homage to California’s rich bounty with a full menu featuring high quality, hand-picked, and locally sourced ingredients. Diners will enjoy a great selection of sharable items, large plates, and sweet endings as well as a full wine, beer and cocktail list.

The dinner menu is comprised of “Shared Bites,” a selection of starters like Salt Cured Local Yogurt — Cold Pressed California Olive Oil, house made huckleberry jam, rustic bread, Sicilian pistachios, Dungeness Crab Toast — fennel tops, spicy aioli, horseradish, Butcher Steak Tartare — pickled vegetables, truffle Texas toast, poached egg and Mini Lobster Tacos — cilantro, avocado creme, red onion safritto. There are also daily fresh offerings like Pacific Oysters, served with mignonette and horseradish cocktail sauce and a Charcuterie Board, with meats and cheese provided by local artisan vendors like Fra’ Mani and Bellweather Farms. Diners will also find a selection of “Grains & Greens” like Beets & Burrata and Fall Quinoa & Honey Crisp Apple Salad.

Entrée highlights include Stuffed Whole Branzino Romesco ($31) — roasted fennel, artichokes, olives and peppers, Toasted Farro Risotto ($23) – baby spinach, butternut squash puree, marscarpone cheese, toasted hazelnuts, Whole Roasted Organic Petaluma Baby Chicken ($26) – petite salad with lemon dressing, and Cast Iron Bone-In Filet ($59 – 16 oz.) – roasted shallots, fennel, parsnip puree, bone marrow butter. Also offered are a colorful selection of sharable vegetable sides like Wood Roasted Carrots – black garlic, yogurt, honey, mint and Crispy Brussel Sprouts.

An assortment of seasonal house made desserts, includes Panna Cotta – huckleberry, Meyer lemon curd, pound cake crumbs; Coffee & Donuts – glazed doughnut bread pudding, expresso crème anglaise, Luxardo cherries, and Salted Carmel Pudding – Butterscotch, gram, fleur de sal, peanut butter cookie.

Guests can also expect a great selection of unique craft cocktails, microbrews, and a full wine list featuring the region’s best varietals, curated by Oak + Violet GM, Reed Woogerd.

Cocktail highlights include—Bay Vieux Carre — Old Potrero Rye, Martel Blue Swift Cognac, Alessio Vermouth, Chinato Benedictine, Pacific Mule — Re-Find Cucumber Vodka, kiwi puree, fresh lemon ginger beer, and the Southside — Junipero Gin, lime, butterfly tea syrup, mint, sea salt.

The open and airy entrance to Oak + Violet is accessed from the Park James hotel lobby. Diners will have a full view of the open kitchen and outdoor dining patio. Natural woods, rich textures, and luminous light installations create a modern-stylish setting amongst an easy-going dining experience. The Dining Bar, cloaked in extraordinary Connemara marble, a nod to Menlo Park’s Irish heritage, features daily culinary off-the-menu creations.

Park James’ guests can also enjoy cocktails and bites at the lively lobby bar and O+V Courtyard, the hotel’s beautiful outdoor hub. An inviting lush backdrop set amongst a grand oak tree with mountain and cypress views, makes it the perfect spot to grab a seat at the bar, communal table or lounge be it to connect, work, or gather with friends.

The Park James Hotel is situated in the center of Silicon Valley just steps from Menlo Park’s quaint downtown. The Park James Hotel is located at 1400 El Camino Real, Menlo Park, CA 94025.