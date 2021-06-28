New Resorts World Casino Debuts in Las Vegas

Resorts World Las Vegas officially opened last week as the first new casino resort built from the ground up in Sin City in over a decade.

Resorts World features three separate Hilton-branded hotels and is owned by Malaysia’s Genting Group. It took over a decade to build on land that formerly housed the Stardust Hotel Casino on the northern end of the Vegas Strip.

“This is a very proud moment for Genting and our Resorts World Las Vegas family as we are honored to officially open our doors,” said Scott Sibella, President of Resorts World Las Vegas. “This spectacular resort was designed to usher in a new era of hospitality in Las Vegas with unsurpassed dining and entertainment, an array of luxury hotel accommodations, and new-age technology. We are excited to finally be able to present this resort to the world and officially welcome guests to experience our exceptional amenities firsthand. We are grateful for all of the support we received during our opening and truly hope our community and visitors enjoy all of the hard work that went into creating this incredible property.”

“We are thrilled to unveil Resorts World Las Vegas – an incredible property that marks the return of our signature Hilton hospitality on the Strip,” said Chris Nassetta, President and CEO of Hilton. “Together, Hilton, Genting and Resorts World Las Vegas are committed to delivering unforgettable experiences for our guests, and this new resort raises the bar for Las Vegas. As we offer outstanding hotels, dining, entertainment and design, we are thrilled to welcome guests to the entertainment capital of the world for years to come.”

The integrated luxury resort redefines the hospitality standard in Las Vegas with the following amenities:

Exceptional Accommodations – Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas offers 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands – the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history – including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Each brand features its own entrance, lobby, and distinct selection of guest accommodations. Resorts World Las Vegas is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct brands. Las Vegas Hilton at Resorts World features 1,774 full-service guest rooms and suites ranging from 400 to 3,300 square feet with smart, elevated amenities in a comfortable and refined setting. Conrad Las Vegas at Resorts World offers 1,496 contemporary and luxury guest rooms and suites ranging from 550 to 2,800 square feet, boasting luxe amenities and a curated art program. Crockfords Las Vegas, LXR Hotels & Resorts showcases an intimate collection of 236 impeccably designed guest rooms, suites, and villas ranging from 550 to 7,000 square feet that feature lavish accommodations, upscale amenities, and highly personalized service.

– Through a historic partnership with Hilton, Resorts World Las Vegas offers 3,500 luxury guest rooms and suites from three premium Hilton brands – the largest multi-brand deal in Hilton’s history – including the largest Conrad Hotels & Resorts property in the world, one of the first LXR Hotels & Resorts locations in the U.S., and a marquee Hilton Hotels & Resorts hotel. Each brand features its own entrance, lobby, and distinct selection of guest accommodations. Resorts World Las Vegas is also a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton’s 18 distinct brands. Technology – Resorts World Las Vegas offers various new-age technology advancements across the property, including mobile check-in and digital key via the Hilton Honors app , allowing for a contactless arrival experience, an AI-powered digital concierge named Red, and more. The resort also boasts over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays, including a 1 00,000 square-foot West Tower LED screen (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.). The first resort to partner with Grubhub, Resorts World Las Vegas guests can exclusively enjoy Grubhub’s advanced ordering technology through On The Fly at Resorts World powered by Grubhub . This innovative solution allows guests to conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort’s 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery. Guests can send orders to their rooms as well to the resort’s 5.5-acre pool complex.

Resorts World Las Vegas offers various new-age technology advancements across the property, including and , allowing for a contactless arrival experience, an AI-powered digital concierge named Red, and more. The resort also boasts over 200,000 square feet of captivating LED displays, including a 1 (one of the largest LED building displays in the U.S.). The first resort to partner with Grubhub, Resorts World Las Vegas guests can exclusively enjoy Grubhub’s advanced ordering technology through . This innovative solution allows guests to conveniently order and charge the cost to their room or credit card via the Grubhub app from the resort’s 40 food and beverage concepts and select retail shops for pickup or delivery. Guests can send orders to their rooms as well to the resort’s 5.5-acre pool complex. Casino – Resorts World Las Vegas features an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative casino technology. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space including 1,400 slots, 117 table games, a dedicated Poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operation within one integrated resort with Cashless Wagering , RFID bet tracking , and Ticket-in-Ticket out (TITO) at the table . Through the Resorts World Las Vegas Mobile app , guests can pay for gaming, entertainment, or hotel offerings from the palm of their hand, and check their Genting Rewards account balances, receive offers, and rewards and stay connected to the array of amenities. Resorts World Las Vegas will also be the first Las Vegas casino where consumers can utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games.

Resorts World Las Vegas features an unrivaled gaming experience with the most innovative casino technology. With 117,000 square feet of gaming space including 1,400 slots, 117 table games, a dedicated Poker room and 30 poker tables, high-limit areas, and a sportsbook, the next-generation casino will redefine the traditional gaming experience by introducing the most technologically advanced casino and gaming operation within one integrated resort with , , and . Through the , guests can pay for gaming, entertainment, or hotel offerings from the palm of their hand, and check their account balances, receive offers, and rewards and stay connected to the array of amenities. Resorts World Las Vegas will also be the first casino where consumers can utilize a digital login and cashless wagering experience at both slots and table games. Dining – Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts like Kusa Nori , Genting Palace , Sun’s Out Buns Out, Famous Foods Street Eats , Wally’s Wine & Spirits , and Craig’s Vegan .

Guests can choose from over 40 food and beverage options at Resorts World Las Vegas, ranging from fine-dining and quick-service venues to original and exclusive concepts like , , , , and . Entertainment – The resort’s 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue is outfitted to host a myriad of affairs – from star-studded concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events. Featuring the largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, the brand-new, multi-level venue will provide an intimate, high-energy experience with unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched immersive audio experience. The joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents will be exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West and is set to introduce the next wave of superstar entertainment partners with exclusive engagements by Celine Dion , Carrie Underwood , Katy Perry , and Luke Bryan beginning this November.

The resort’s 5,000-capacity concert and entertainment venue is outfitted to host a myriad of affairs – from star-studded concerts to convention, corporate and sporting events. Featuring the largest and tallest performance stage with the furthest seat only 150 feet from the stage, the brand-new, multi-level venue will provide an intimate, high-energy experience with unparalleled comfort, unobstructed sightlines, and an unmatched immersive audio experience. The joint development between Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG Presents will be exclusively programmed and operated by Concerts West and is set to introduce the next wave of superstar entertainment partners with exclusive engagements by , and beginning this November. Retail – With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space named The District , Resorts World Las Vegas presents two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands, including Fred Segal , Judith Leiber , Hervé Léger , and Pepper .

With approximately 70,000 square feet of dedicated retail space named , Resorts World Las Vegas presents two levels of unique boutique shops and experiential offerings from luxury and lifestyle brands, including , , , and . Nightlife – In partnership with Zouk Group, Singapore’s leading lifestyle and entertainment company, the resort features a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, including Zouk Nightclub and Ayu Dayclub featuring can’t-miss performances by resident DJs Tiësto and Zedd, in addition to a diverse lineup of talent featuring an unprecedented number of female artists including Becky G, Madison Beer , Charly Jordan , and Madds.

– In partnership with Zouk Group, leading lifestyle and entertainment company, the resort features a multiplicity of experiences in one entertainment complex, including and featuring can’t-miss performances by resident DJs Tiësto and Zedd, in addition to a diverse lineup of talent featuring an unprecedented number of female artists including , and Meetings – In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space complete with 50 multi-functional meeting rooms, Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the first connector station to the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and Vegas Loop via an innovative underground transportation system later this summer, providing convention-goers a rapid transportation solution between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes.

In addition to 250,000 square feet of flexible meeting and banquet space complete with 50 multi-functional meeting rooms, Resorts World Las Vegas will debut the first connector station to the Convention Center (LVCC) and Vegas Loop via an innovative underground transportation system later this summer, providing convention-goers a rapid transportation solution between the resort and the LVCC via all-electric vehicles in minutes. Pool and Spa – The resort offers additional amenities, including an expansive 5.5-acre pool complex featuring five unique pool experiences, including the only infinity-edge pool on the Strip, Additionally, the resort will debutea spectacular 27,000-square-foot, world-class spa experience, which will open later this summer.

The last new casino to be built from scratch in Vegas was the Cosmopolitan Hotel in 2010.