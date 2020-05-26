New Report Highlights How 3D Printing Optimizes Supply Chains and Manufacturing

Markforged publishes 100+ use cases across every industry, spanning a wide range materials

WATERTOWN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Markforged, the leading manufacturer of metal and carbon fiber 3D printers, today released a new Trends Report and Additive Applications Library that shows how modern manufacturers are using additive manufacturing to drive supply chain optimization and value in their organizations. The resources examine more than 100 applications within aerospace and defense, automotive, education, electronics, medical, and manufacturing; and applications across prototyping, tools and fixtures, end-use parts, and maintenance parts.

“Many of our industry peers still believe that the value of additive manufacturing is 10-15 years away when you can 3D print houses, cars, and airplanes,” said Michael Papish, VP of Marketing at Markforged. “But we’re seeing real value with customers today. Applications we’re featuring in our new Trends Report and Applications Library are already practical applications that manufacturers can use to save money, reduce downtime, and open up new revenue streams. Additive isn’t future hype, it’s already here calling from inside the house.”

Trends Report: “The Additive Movement has Arrived”

Markforged analyzed 100+ applications from around the globe across six major industries to understand how 3D printing is being used in the world today. The report found an unprecedented array of applications that demonstrate a strong, growing movement toward additive manufacturing. The applications centered around four major themes: accessibility, design freedom, physical strength and durability, and reliability — all of which are meant to improve or complement their traditional manufacturing processes and workstreams. This report discusses how we got here and the applications that are changing the way industries operate. This report authentically showcases a breadth of additive applications that are changing manufacturing, from the ability to relieve skilled workers to focus on prototyping instead of tooling to producing critical experimental test nozzles in a matter of days instead of months. The scope of applications included gives a unique view into the manufacturing industry and how additive manufacturing is driving business value.

Database: “The Additive Applications Library”

The Additive Applications Library is a comprehensive exploration tool that allows users to find real-world 3D printing use cases and examples from Markforged customers around the globe. Users can filter by industry, application, and materials to help to identify similar 3D printing opportunities in their organization and provide inspiration for new ways to improve their manufacturing processes.

More Information

Learn more about the Additive Manufacturing Movement

View the Markforged Additive Applications Library

Download the full Trends Report

Register for a webinar on the report

About Markforged

Markforged transforms manufacturing with 3D metal and continuous carbon fiber printers capable of producing parts tough enough for the factory floor. Engineers, designers, and manufacturing professionals all over the world rely on Markforged metal and composite printers for tooling, fixtures, functional prototyping, and high-value end-use production. Founded in 2013 and based in Watertown, MA, Markforged has about 250 employees globally, with $137 million in both strategic and venture capital. Markforged was recently recognized by Forbes in the Next Billion-Dollar Startups list, and listed as the #2 fastest-growing hardware company in the US in the 2019 Deloitte Fast 500. To learn more about Markforged, please visit https://markforged.com.

Julia Dunlea

Director of Corporate Marketing

press@markforged.com