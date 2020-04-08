New Relic Appoints Jay Snyder as Chief Customer Officer

Experienced executive from Dell and EMC to lead global customer success

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR), the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software, today announced that Jay Snyder will join New Relic as executive vice president, chief customer officer on May 4, 2020. Reporting directly to president and chief operating officer Michael Christenson, Snyder will be responsible for managing the success of New Relic's global customer base, including New Relic’s Global Customer Success & Services, Support, Education, Expert Services, Renewals, Alliances & Channels, and Customer Solutions organizations.

Snyder will join New Relic following an over 20-year career at EMC Corporation and Dell Technologies, where he held senior management and executive roles, most recently as senior vice president, Alliances, Industries and Cloud Service Provider Sales. Throughout his tenure at EMC Corporation and Dell Technologies, Snyder was responsible for building winning leadership teams, driving consistent growth, and a customer-first attitude focused on developing long standing relationships supporting customer and partner success around the globe.

Comments on the News:

“Jay is a seasoned, strategic executive with a strong track record and reputation for building world-class teams and delivering results,” said Christenson. “In this role, he will drive New Relic’s strategy for customer success and retention, ensuring every customer sees maximum value from their investment in New Relic.”

“I’ve long admired New Relic for its dedication to helping today’s IT and application teams manage the complexity, embrace the cloud and deliver true business outcomes – all while establishing a dedicated customer base,” said Snyder. “I see an incredible opportunity to build on the company’s foundation, helping serve customers and partners to the fullest potential, and expanding New Relic’s global leadership in the observability market.”

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking” statements, as that term is defined under the federal securities laws, including but not limited to statements regarding the hire of Jay Snyder and his ability to drive New Relic’s strategy for customer retention and success. The achievement or success of the matters covered by such forward-looking statements are based on New Relic’s current assumptions, expectations, and beliefs and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties, assumptions, and changes in circumstances that may cause New Relic’s actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statement. Further information on factors that could affect New Relic’s financial and other results and the forward-looking statements in this press release is included in the filings New Relic makes with the SEC from time to time, including in New Relic’s most recent Form 10-Q, particularly under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.” Copies of these documents may be obtained by visiting New Relic’s Investor Relations website at http://ir.newrelic.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. New Relic assumes no obligation and does not intend to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

About New Relic

New Relic is the industry’s largest and most comprehensive cloud-based observability platform built to help customers create more perfect software. The world’s best software and DevOps teams rely on New Relic to move faster, make better decisions and create best-in-class digital experiences. If you run software, you need to run New Relic. Learn why more than 50% of the Fortune 100 trust New Relic to make the world’s software run at newrelic.com.

New Relic is a registered trademark of New Relic, Inc.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

