New Partnership Between DigitalCrafts and Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education Offers Skills-Based Coding Courses

Scholarships Available for KSU Students & Alumni

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A DigitalCrafts and Kennesaw State University (KSU) College of Professional Education (CPE) partnership allows students to learn real-world coding skills in a new 26-week, full-stack web development course. The classes, hosted on KSU’s campus in Kennesaw, Ga., were developed to enhance technical skills and are offered on nights and weekends.

“ By offering courses around work schedules, we’re better able to help community members and current students advance their careers,” said Tim Blumentritt, dean of KSU CPE. “ This partnership elevates this offering as DigitalCrafts continues to develop expert coders.”

The first course begins May 26, 2020, and is open to both the university’s community and the public. Partial scholarships are available for current KSU students, alumni, staff and faculty. DigitalCrafts also offers scholarships for women who enroll.

The course is ideal for those with four-year degrees, computer based or not, and others seeking highly coveted technical skills such as JavaScript, React and Node.js. It also acts as supplemental training for those with some work experience or a technical degree.

“ We’re excited to launch our program in partnership with KSU’s College of Professional Education,” said Jake Hadden, co-founder and CEO of DigitalCrafts. “ The technology field is a rapidly growing one, and our bootcamps will help students in the Kennesaw area quickly get up to speed in learning the skills today’s employers demand.”

Tuition for the course is $9,950 before scholarships, and the company hopes to attract students looking to add to their skill set without going back to school for a two-year degree program.

Students will complete several days of career prep, ensuring each student is well equipped to enter the job market with a professional resume and portfolio. In addition to gaining access to DigitalCrafts’ Employer Network, graduates will also gain access to KSU’s internal job board to support them during the job search.

Admission to Kennesaw State University is not required to enroll in certificates and courses offered at the College of Professional Education. See course details for specific course requirements.

About DigitalCrafts

DigitalCrafts enables individuals, corporations and universities to build lasting technical skills through high-quality education. DigitalCrafts bootcamps are among the best reviewed in the country and offer intensive classroom experiences for beginner and experienced individuals alike. DigitalCrafts corporate solutions include custom training, consulting and staff augmentation for companies of all sizes.

About Kennesaw State University’s College of Professional Education (CPE)

CPE is a robust teaching college within Kennesaw State University that focuses on skills and certificates needed to enhance careers and communities. CPE works closely with employers to identify the skills most needed in today’s workplace and design courses around those that help graduates stand out in a competitive job market.

