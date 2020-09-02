New LegalShield Guide Helps Consumers Understand Legal Implications to Life’s Biggest Financial Decisions

ADA, Okla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LegalShield, the world’s leading provider of affordable legal and identity theft protection plans, today released its LegalShield Financial Decisions Guide, which explains in simple and easy to understand language the financial concerns most people face at different life stages and requiring a lawyer on your side.

For nearly all individuals or family households, there are key events in life when having a law firm in your corner is not just a good idea, it is a necessity. From getting married to end-of-life preparations, a knowledgeable attorney can help protect your interests against harm, regret or even fraud. However, most lawyers are prohibitively expensive and highly specialized in their practice expertise, for example, focusing on real estate or probate or civil and criminal defense. Finding a quality attorney, locally, who can address specific questions in an affordable manner is a clear challenge.

For over 47 years, LegalShield has sought to help consumers overcome this hurdle to finding and retaining a lawyer. By providing affordable access to an attorney in your local area, LegalShield has you covered for all of life’s biggest occasions, with company-approved attorneys nearby who can answer all of your questions and save you time and money. In this spirit, the company has created the free, 14-page LegalShield Financial Decisions Guide to explore different stages of life when an attorney is either necessary or highly recommended, including:

Preparing purchasing/selling agreements around large-ticket items such as homes, cars and other expensive items;

General contract review, involving binding agreements with appraisers, contractors, mechanics or other professionals hired to perform work on your behalf;

General legal consultation, involving hiring an attorney to negotiate your rights, represent you in court, draw up legal documents or answer other general legal questions; and

Creating a last will and testament to stipulate what will happen to your assets when you die.

To obtain a free copy of the LegalShield Financial Decisions Guide, you can go to https://lp.legalshield.com/legal-guide-for-financial-decisions/.

About LegalShield and IDShield

