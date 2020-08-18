New Indie World Presentation Showcases More Than 20 Indie Games Coming to Nintendo Switch

Highlights from the Packed Video Include Hades, Card Shark, Raji: An Ancient Epic and a Free Two-Player Update to Untitled Goose Game

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Nintendo released a new Indie World video showcasing a wide variety of indie games coming to the Nintendo Switch system this year and next. Highlights of the video include rogue-like dungeon crawler Hades, card-trick adventure game Card Shark and Raji: An Ancient Epic, an action-adventure game inspired by Hindu and Balinese mythology that launches for Nintendo Switch later today.

The video also revealed a free two-player update for Untitled Goose Game that is headed to the slapstick-stealth-sandbox game on Sept. 23.

“The vast library of inspired indie games on Nintendo Switch is about to get even bigger,” said Steve Singer, Nintendo of America’s Senior Vice President of Publisher and Developer Relations. “Thanks to the independent developers from around the world who have found their home on Nintendo Switch, the system continues to be a place where fans can enjoy an expanding and diverse library of indie games anytime and anywhere.”

To view the Indie World video in its entirety, visit https://indieworld.nintendo.com/. Some of the highlights revealed in the video include:

Hades from Supergiant Games : Hades is a god-like, rogue-like dungeon crawler that combines the best aspects of Supergiant’s critically acclaimed titles, from the fast-paced action of Bastion to the rich atmosphere and depth of Transistor . As the immortal Prince of the Underworld, players will wield the powers and mythic weapons of Olympus to break free from the clutches of the infamous god of the dead himself, while growing stronger and unraveling more of the story. Thousands of viable character builds and a fully voiced cast of colorful, larger-than-life characters ensure each and every escape attempt through the ever-shifting Underworld is unique. Hades will feature cross-saves with the PC version when the game comes to Nintendo Switch this fall. (Each version sold separately.)

The Indie World presentation also included quick highlights of yet more indie games coming to Nintendo Switch, including INMOST from Hidden Layer Games / Chucklefish (Aug. 21), The Red Lantern from Timberline Studios and She Dreams Elsewhere from Studio Zevere, which are both coming soon.

Additionally, an Indie World sale is starting today in Nintendo eShop, offering up to 40% off select indie games for Nintendo Switch, including Exit the Gungeon, Streets of Rage 4, Ori and the Blind Forest and more. The sale runs from 10 a.m. PT today through 11:59 p.m. PT on Aug. 30. For a full list of indie titles featured in the promotion, visit https://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals/.

For the latest news and updates about indie games on Nintendo Switch, follow the Indie World Twitter account @IndieWorldNA.

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

