New Hyatt House Opens in Cupertino

A brand new Hyatt House hotel has opened in Cupertino at 10380 Perimeter Road, right off of Stevens Creek Blvd.

The five-story, 102,700-square-foot hotel has 148 guestrooms and is just one mile from Apple’s new headquarters, Apple Park.

The location is ideal for easily visiting restaurants, cafes, sports facilities and shopping in the area. The hotel has a 24-hour workout room, heated outdoor pool, lounge and patio with fire pit, and 4 meeting rooms all with natural light and one state of the art boardroom—perfect for small meetings and events. The H Bar is a social space offering on-site craft cocktails and bar bites, and a 24-hour H Market provides snacks and sundries that guests can purchase.

Hyatt House is the extended stay brand of Hyatt Hotels Corp. As an extended stay hotel, many of the guestrooms will have kitchens, and guests can stay for up to 30 days, catering to longer-stay business travelers and families looking for larger-sized rooms.

Rates during the week start at $279 for Hyatt members and as low as $162 on weekends.

The new hotel is run by Dallas-based Prism Hotels & Resorts, a full service hotel management, investment, and advisory services company.

Prism President & CEO Steve Van said in a statement, “At Prism, we are laser-focused on working with premium brands and quality properties. Hyatt House San Jose/Cupertino is not only unique as it is in the heart of Silicon Valley, but is filling an extended-stay void in the community. We look forward to opening the doors to business travelers and families alike, and delivering strong, measurable results and provide a best-in-class experience for owners and their guests.”