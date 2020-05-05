New Grant Thornton talent-mobility technology provides one-stop solution for HR professionals

Grant Thornton mobility technology is uniquely configured using acclaimed Equus Software’s AssignmentPro platform;

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Grant Thornton LLP today announced the launch of a new technology-enabled offering for talent mobility. The offering, which pairs Grant Thornton’s services with the mobility software company Equus Software LLC’s exclusive configuration of the AssignmentPro platform, can help human-resources and global mobility executives better manage the regulatory, tax and compliance issues that come with a mobile workforce.

“Grant Thornton continues to invest in technology and methodologies that provide the foundations for international mobility programs to meet their objectives – especially when it comes to tax compliance, program efficiency and program insights,” said Richard Tonge, Global Mobility Services principal at Grant Thornton. “Combining our global experience, delivery approach and the coverage of the Grant Thornton network of member firms with Equus will open the door for our clients to better manage a worldwide workforce with an enhanced client experience.”

According to Tonge, the new offering will provide clients with real-time analytics covering the tax impacts of global workforces, especially as they relate to program spend and cost. Grant Thornton will also be able to provide clients with scalable solutions that they can deploy based on both current and future needs. These range from a standalone employee tax-management portal to a comprehensive mobility tax-services solution – as well as a fully integrated mobility platform for human resource information system (HRIS) needs.

“Global mobility is challenging; it’s as simple as that,” said Tonge. “The new Grant Thornton talent mobility technology offering provides the connectivity, oversight and analysis companies crave to better manage their globally mobility workforce.”

Grant Thornton’s offering provides users with web, tablet and smartphone functionality and a suite of options to meet global needs, including:

Employee management



A standalone app-enabled platform for assignees to manage their taxes directly with Grant Thornton. The portal includes a dashboard of annual compliance requirements, file sharing functionality, online tax organizers and a travel calendar.

End-to-end mobility tax-management suite



The suite provides insights and customized dashboards, tracking, and reporting into all tax service offerings and compensation considerations, including trailing equity and bonus income – as well as tax equalization costs and recoveries, tax services and spend analytics. Clients can leverage data in the platform for analytics into their mobility program, empowering mobility executives in their critical role as a partner to the business.

Fully integrated mobility HRIS



Grant Thornton’s configuration allows integration as a ‘plug and play’ offering for organizations that already use the Equus AssignmentPro platform to manage their mobility program. They will have the benefits of their existing control and insights into the mobility tax aspects of their program alongside extensive tax tracking and reporting capabilities from Grant Thornton. Clients can configure the platform to operate as a separate tax module with simple click-through access or by integrating reporting, analytics widgets and broader functionality.

For more information about Grant Thornton’s global mobility offerings, visit grantthornton.com/globalmobility.

