New GBAC STAR™ Facility Directory Helps Locate Facilities Accredited for Cleaning Excellence

NORTHBROOK, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Global Biorisk Advisory Council® (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, today launched its GBAC STAR™ Facility Directory. This new web-based tool allows users to identify facilities that have earned or committed to achieve GBAC STAR accreditation, the designation reserved for facilities that have demonstrated a thorough approach to cleaning, disinfection, and infection prevention.

“We’re excited to unveil this new tool to help the public discover which facilities are taking important steps forward with their approach to cleaning,” said GBAC Executive Director Patricia Olinger. “The GBAC STAR program has more than 250 facilities accredited and 3,000-plus committed to accreditation in more than 80 countries, with additional facilities added daily. This results in an impressive directory that is easily searchable and always accessible.”

The GBAC STAR Facility Directory is a searchable listing of facilities around the world, including stadiums and arenas, convention centers, hotels, restaurants, airports, commercial facilities, and more. Users can search the directory by facility name, facility type, location (region, state/province, country, or zip/postal code), or keyword. Each resulting pin provides the property’s name, address, website, facility type, and accreditation status.

GBAC STAR accredited facilities have completed a rigorous screening process to ensure they are truly committed to championing cleanliness; have established goals and risk mitigation strategies; implemented effective tools, equipment and supplies; and prioritized training, prevention, and preparation.

“GBAC STAR accreditation indicates that behind the scenes, facilities are properly conducting cleaning and disinfection to keep employees and visitors safe,” said ISSA Executive Director John Barrett. “This new directory is a visual resource that instills confidence in consumers as they aim to normalize their daily lives during this pandemic and into the future.”

To apply for GBAC STAR facility accreditation or for more information, visit gbac.org/star.

About GBAC, a Division of ISSA

Composed of international leaders in the field of microbial-pathogenic threat analysis, mitigation, response and recovery, the Global Biorisk Advisory Council (GBAC), a Division of ISSA, provides training, guidance, accreditation, certification, crisis management assistance and leadership to government, commercial and private entities looking to mitigate, quickly address and/or recover from biological threats and real-time crises. The organization’s services include biorisk management program assessment and training, Forensic Restoration® response and remediation, the GBAC STAR™ facility accreditation program, training and certification of individuals and consulting for building owners and facility managers. For more information, visit www.gbac.org.

About ISSA

With more than 9,300 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners and associated service members—ISSA is the world’s leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Northbrook, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Mainz, Germany; Whitby, Canada; Parramatta, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800.

