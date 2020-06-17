New Edition of Insight Tech Journal Explores Post-Pandemic Future of Business

Quarterly digital magazine identifies IT answers for safely returning people to work and sustaining virtual connections for the long term

TEMPE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ: NSIT), the global integrator of Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ for organizations of all sizes, today released the summer issue of its quarterly digital magazine, Tech Journal. The new edition focuses on the long-term considerations IT decision makers should be thinking of to help their organizations prosper in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Insight’s Tech Journal helps IT executives, CXOs, business owners and business unit leaders understand the latest developments in remote working, mobility, collaboration, cloud, data center, cybersecurity, networking, artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT) and IT supply chain optimization. The latest issue addresses the question on every IT leader’s mind: What now? As businesses can only make educated predictions, the Tech Journal emphasizes that one thing won’t change: the value of human connections.

“ We’re discovering that ‘connecting’ has a higher level of meaning during this time,” said Amy Protexter, editor-in-chief and senior vice president of marketing, Insight. “ We’ve recognized the need to maintain meaningful connections between our organization and our teammates, clients and partners to protect the strong company culture and bonds we’ve worked so hard to build. We’ve turned physical challenges into opportunities by staying connected via frequent virtual whiteboarding sessions, team huddles and one-to-one meetings; hosting virtual happy hours with teammates and clients; and offering online wellness activities like meditation and yoga. The future of business will be highly digital and often virtual. It’s up to us to transform physical and digital barriers into bridges and ensure distance doesn’t make us distant.”

Studying the impacts of the coronavirus on business readiness, the new 2020 Insight Intelligent Technology Pulse report revealed the effects of today’s new normal. Out of 200 IT leaders who were surveyed, 79% expect IT to take on a greater role within their organization post-pandemic. The vast majority (92%) said developing or refining a business continuity plan was challenging, as was identifying or setting up new IT systems (91%). Yet 65% believe their company is now “very” or “extremely prepared” to handle a situation similar to COVID-19 from an IT perspective.

The summer 2020 edition of Tech Journal addresses the following topics, among others:

Insight’s president and CEO, Ken Lamneck, shares his view of what the future of business will look like in a post-COVID world, and how technology can shape it.

Cisco Chief People Officer Francine Katsoudas discusses how Cisco has addressed the challenges of work-from-home isolation and current civil unrest by putting people first and building a “conscious culture.”

The role intelligent technology (IoT, AI, etc.) and real-time data will play in returning people to work and public places, including how technology can be used to help with the detection and prevention of the spread of viruses in high-traffic areas.

How to reduce the risk of ransomware and cybersecurity threats in an environment now more dependent on remote work.

Optimizing the use of collaboration solutions to boost workplace flexibility, agility and productivity.

Ways to innovate the IT supply chain to avoid untimely disruptions, automate clunky procurement processes and consolidate costs and vendors.

“ No one knows exactly what the new normal is going to look like, but one thing is clear: Every company needs to become a technology company in order to thrive moving forward. For all of the chaos of the past few months, there is a lot of reason to feel optimistic. We have all recognized the need to be more digital and to automate as much as possible. The technology exists to make it happen – now it’s a matter of getting people and business processes onboard with what’s possible,” said Lamneck.

Read Insight’s Tech Journal at insight.com/techjournal. To learn more about Insight’s digital transformation solutions, visit www.insight.com or call 800-INSIGHT.

About Insight

Today, every business is a technology business. Insight Enterprises Inc. empowers organizations of all sizes with Insight Intelligent Technology Solutions™ and services to maximize the business value of IT. As a Fortune 500-ranked global provider of Digital Innovation, Cloud + Data Center Transformation, Connected Workforce, and Supply Chain Optimization solutions and services, we help clients successfully manage their IT today while transforming for tomorrow. From IT strategy and design to implementation and management, our 11,000 teammates help clients innovate and optimize their operations to run business smarter. Discover more at www.insight.com. NSIT-M

About Tech Journal

The Insight Tech Journal is a complimentary digital magazine written by IT industry thought leaders touching on a range of topics, including supply chain optimization, workplace collaboration, cloud and data center transformation, and digital innovation. Dive into the trends and solutions shaping today’s IT and business landscape and hear best practices first-hand from the experts themselves.

