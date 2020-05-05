New Dark Daily Webinar Demonstrates Streamlined Operations, Increased Revenue, and Higher Quality of Care as Conclusive Evidence on the Value of Adopting Digital Pathology in the Lab

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital pathology has been positioned as a transformational tool that is enabling anatomic pathology laboratories to effectively address the complex dynamics that threaten their economic viability. A growing base of both partially and fully digitized labs continues to generate evidence in support of this paradigm shift; labs that have adopted digital pathology have seen from 13 to 21% efficiency and productivity gains.

The same story is playing out for labs that have implemented artificial intelligence-enabled digital workflows. As the potential for computational pathology applications has become increasingly clear, leading laboratories are racing to build strategies to realize the positive clinical and economic impacts to even their routine casework—benefits like increased efficiency, improved productivity, better margins, and a consistently higher quality of care.

“ In this era of increasingly personalized medicine, understanding the transformational power of digital pathology is critical,” stated Robert L. Michel, Editor-in-Chief of The Dark Report and its sister publication, Dark Daily. “ It also couldn’t be timelier as laboratories navigate the global pandemic and look to digitization to support their remote workforces.”

To help laboratory professionals embrace the shift to digital, The Dark Report is offering an insightful webinar, “Streamlined Operations, Increased Revenue, Higher Quality of Care: Conclusive Evidence on the Value of Adopting Digital Pathology in Your Lab.” During the session, leading industry experts and pathologists will share lessons learned and best practices on the meaningful adoption and scale up of digital and computational pathology.

This FREE webinar will take place Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 1 PM EDT.

Attendees of this 60-minute program will:

Recognize the return of going digital in terms of workflow, outcomes, and cost

Identify approaches and considerations for digital adoption, including technology requirements

Understand how early adopters have leveraged digital and AI to address growing pressures on their labs

Learn best practices for using digital pathology, including Proscia Concentriq, to support a remote workforce during these uncertain times, and more

Interested laboratory professionals and pathologists can register for this incisive webinar here.

Liz Carey, 512.264.7103