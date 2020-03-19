New Avaya Cloud Office™ Collaboration Solution Gains Broader Channel Availability as Avaya and Telarus Sign Master Agent Agreement

Telarus independent sales agents will help meet the demand for Avaya UCaaS offer that combines voice, text, meetings, video conferencing, collaboration and more

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) today announced that Telarus, LLC., master agent of business cloud infrastructure and contact center services, has been named as a master agent for its Avaya Cloud Office™ by RingCentral® offering. Avaya Cloud Office is an all-in-one collaboration solution providing seamless communications, file sharing, and collaboration capabilities across unified voice, video, messaging, digital customer engagement, and meetings. Telarus will provide this new Avaya UCaaS offer to its extensive network of over 4,000 technology brokers.

As the need for work-from-home collaboration solutions continues to grow, Avaya Cloud Office enables users to have their productivity-enhancing applications–calling, messaging, video conferencing, file sharing, and collaboration–all in one place. Teams can work from anywhere, on the devices they choose, and in the environments and applications they need, with Avaya Cloud Office providing a seamless communications app for businesses of all sizes. Avaya Cloud Office comes in direct response to what partners have asked for–a robust and flexible cloud solution that expands Avaya’s leading UC portfolio, ensuring the company and its partners are meeting the evolving needs of customers worldwide.

“Telarus has a long history with Avaya, and we are thrilled to offer the Avaya Cloud Office™,” said Kameron Olsen, Telarus VP of Biz Dev – UCaaS. “We have continued to see incredible growth in the UCaaS space. I predict that will be even more true as businesses rush to move to a remote workforce.”

“We are globally launching Avaya Cloud Office beginning March 31, and Telarus, as a leading distributor of cloud communications solutions and services, is a tremendous partner to ensure the success of this introduction and extend the availability of Avaya’s complete portfolio of collaboration and contact center offerings,” said Dennis Kozak, Avaya SVP, Business Transformation. “Telarus is one of Avaya’s first master agent partners, and we are pleased to extend our successful relationship to enable them to offer Avaya Cloud Office to their extensive partner community.”

