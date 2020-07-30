New Air Sanitizer Brings Hospital Disinfecting Technology to Consumers, Destroys Airborne Pathogens

The Remington Airetrex 365 Air Sanitizer, using short-wave ultraviolet light safely, is now available for home, office and school use

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The public’s growing health concern over airborne pathogens in confined interior spaces can now be addressed with a new air sanitizer designed specifically to neutralize germs, bacteria and viruses in the air. The Remington Airetrex 365 Air Sanitizer, made by Pinnacle Climate Technologies, uses short-wave ultraviolet light, or UV-C, to destroy pathogens as air flows through the unit.

By adapting similar technology long used in hospitals, the Airetrex 365 offers consumers a simple, safe and effective way to deactivate many harmful pathogens in indoor air.

UV-C technology is considered far more effective in sanitizing the air than conventional air purifiers and filters currently available to consumers, which rely mainly on filter material to trap and reduce the number of particulates returned to the air. The Airetrex 365 works differently, using UV-C light to deactivate pathogens – without limiting airflow. According to the American Society of Heating, Refrigerating and Air-Conditioning Engineers, “Ultraviolet energy inactivates viral, bacterial and fungal organisms so they are unable to replicate and potentially cause disease.”

How it Works

The Airetrex 365 uses a quiet, two-speed fan to draw room air into the unit, passing it over a powerful ultraviolet bulb concealed in the unit before recirculating sanitized air back into the room. A unique reflective metal interior further increases the light’s intensity and air dwell time. It can quietly circulate air six times an hour in a 10’ x 10’ room, making it ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, offices or college dorm rooms. The air sanitizer also includes an odor-reducing charcoal filter.

The 16” x 12” x 12” unit weighs just 10 pounds, making it easy to move. It features simple touchscreen controls, including a delayed on and off feature and a parental lock to protect kids and pets.

Airetrex 365 can run 24 hours, 7 days a week using about the same electricity as a 40-watt light bulb. The air sanitizer retails for $199.99, including free shipping, with a 60-day money-back guarantee and one-year warranty. The Airetrex 365 is currently available at Remingtonheater.com or on Amazon.

“The Remington Airetrex 365 is a practical, affordable tool in our fight against disease-causing germs and pathogens during the pandemic,” said David Osland, director of product development at Pinnacle Climate Technology. “We believe more consumers will seek the health benefits of using an air cleaner, which the Environmental Protection Agency considers part of a good health protection plan when used along with other best practices recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.”

About Pinnacle Technologies

The Remington Airetrex 365 is manufactured by a leading global designer, manufacturer and distributor of heating and ventilation products, Pinnacle Climate Technologies. The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company has over 70 years’ experience in the industry and provides climate control solutions in many areas including commercial, industrial, agriculture, horticulture and home improvement channels. Its products are marketed under several brands including Stanley®, Schaefer®, Master®, Remington®, ProTemps® and Americ®.

Veronica Hunt

213-929-2689