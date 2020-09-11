Neustar’s Inaugural Brave New Worlds Event Inspires Marketers to Embrace Change

Neustar will host first-ever Brave New Worlds virtual event October 15-16, 2020 to address significant disruption and change facing marketing leaders today

STERLING, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Neustar--Neustar, Inc., a global information services and technology company and leader in identity resolution, today announced the line-up of the first Brave New Worlds—The Shape of Marketing to Come annual summit to be held virtually October 15-16, 2020.

Curated for marketing leaders responsible for digital transformation, marketing technology, and data science, attendees will learn how to adapt and thrive in a new marketing world order, defined by continuous change in media, measurement, and consumer behavior. Speakers will share specific techniques for adapting to a post-cookie marketing world, analyzing true marketing contribution and ROI, and employing proven growth marketing strategies.

“There’s no better time than the present to embrace change and agility. I hope to share and learn from my peers about the best way forward during this critical juncture in how we invent, market, and sell. I am excited to be a part of this groundbreaking event,” said Alison Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, Kimberly-Clark, and member of Neustar’s Board of Directors.

“Our esteemed group of presenters represent the entire marketing ecosystem. It’s a prime opportunity to hear from unique voices and diverse perspectives on what we, as marketers, need to do to manage through disruption--today and into 2021,” said Charlie Gottdiener, President and CEO, Neustar.

Speaker highlights:

Alison Lewis, Chief Growth Officer, Kimberly-Clark, will discuss the shape of marketing to come—specifically how marketers can best adapt to continuous change in marketing and consumer behavior. She will share critical lessons she has learned in 2020.

Admiral Michael Mullen, USN (Ret.) – 28th Chief of Naval Operations and 17th Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will discuss how organizations can thrive during times of significant change. He will share lessons learned from a lifetime of military service and leadership.

Greg Stuart, global CEO & President, MMA, will lead a panel of marketing industry veterans on the future of marketing—identity, media and measurement—with executives from Pandora, iSpot, Neustar and others. These experts will discuss the implications of the cookie and other perishable identifiers going away, the continued expansion of privacy regulation, and the pandemic.

Kathleen Dundas, President, Data Strategy, Zenith, and Joanna O’Connell, Vice President, Principal Analyst, Forrester Research, will discuss addressable marketing in a post-cookie world with executives from Warner Media and Index Exchange. They will discuss the future of addressable media, ad personalization, and media automation.

Mark Costa, Chief Digital Officer, JCDecaux North America, and Angelina Eng, Vice President, Measurement and Attribution, IAB Tech Lab, will discuss the future of media, specifically how the supply side operates today and what needs to happen to prepare customers, media, and clients for an uncertain future.

For more information and to register for this virtual event, visit: bravenewworlds.neustar.

About Neustar

Neustar is an information services and technology company and a leader in identity resolution providing the data and technology that enables trusted connections between companies and people at the moments that matter most. Neustar offers industry-leading solutions in Marketing, Risk, Communications, and Security that responsibly connect data on people, devices, and locations, continuously corroborated through billions of transactions. Neustar serves more than 8,000 clients worldwide, including 60 of the Fortune 100. Learn how your company can benefit from the power of trusted connections here: home.neustar.

Neustar Marketing Solutions

Brett House

Vice President, Product Marketing, Marketing Solutions

brett.house@team.neustar