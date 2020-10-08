Netsmart Announces a New Era of Healthcare Technology That Transcends Care Settings

OVERLAND PARK, Kan.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Netsmart announced a new era of technology adoption, a future where providers will leverage modern, whole-person technology that transcends care settings. Netsmart welcomed more than 3,000 healthcare providers and professionals to the thirteenth annual CONNECTIONS conference from October 5-7. The first ever virtual CONNECTIONS offered a three-day conference bringing together behavioral health, home health, hospice, independent and assisted living, senior living, public health, social services and substance use communities together to listen, learn and engage. This year’s event and virtual platform gave attendees the opportunity to connect from all over the U.S. from their virtual or office workspaces.

The CONNECTIONS2020 keynote address summarized the innovations of the last decade that empowers Netsmart clients to truly deliver whole-person care. The opportunity to achieve more holistic care has now been extended to all providers, regardless of electronic health record (EHR). During the event’s opening keynote, the healthcare IT leader formally announced that the Netsmart CareFabric®—an enterprise platform representing the collection of Netsmart healthcare technology innovations that makes value-based care, population health management and person-centered care possible across the continuum of healthcare—is now available to all providers, even those not using a Netsmart EHR today, as well as payers and healthcare organizations.

Today’s existing healthcare silos can be costly, both financially and in terms of quality of care delivery. The recent shifts to clinical integration and care coordination models driven by various value-based care initiatives and evolving reimbursement models require a technology-enabled approach to provider services across the continuum.

The Netsmart CareFabric is a comprehensive offering that all healthcare providers can leverage through their EHR solution and supporting applications to better achieve whole-person care. When a solution has the ability to connect across all care settings, seamless integration with the rest of healthcare occurs, making it easy for organizations to connect, share information and collaborate with providers and health systems across the ecosystem.

Powered by the CareConnect™ network, CareFabric empowers 1,061 client organizations to connect with 600,000+ providers across all care settings, 50,000+ clinics and 2,800+ hospitals, representing 964M CareFabric transactions annually. Using a single connection point, organizations can achieve true interoperability by linking to a network of providers, or sharing data across local health information exchanges (HIEs) and larger interoperability frameworks, including Carequality, of which Netsmart is a founding member and live implementer.

“The future of healthcare IT is person-centered technology that serves as a single operating system, seamlessly connecting the community of care,” said Netsmart CEO Mike Valentine. “The Netsmart CareFabric enables providers in human services and post-acute, as well as payers and community providers, with the proper technology to perform the level of person-centered care necessary to fulfill their missions.”

In addition to the opening keynote, CONNECTIONS2020 offered more than 75 virtual educational sessions and the opportunity to hear from more than 40 client speakers. Community syncs addressed the latest trends and offerings available in human services and post-acute communities, along with exciting future functionality and support services.

Through educational sessions, clients explored industry trends, technology innovations and updates, roadmaps, solution demos and much more. Netsmart added collaboration features, such as live Q&A, polls, session surveys and chat to interact with presenters through a virtual platform accessible to all attendees.

“Throughout this uncertain time, we have made a continuous effort to work together to enable our client providers to continue delivering quality care and by offering support and guidance where needed,” explained Valentine. “Over the past several months, we have offered a variety of resources, including ExecutiveCONNECT virtual round tables, webinars, funding guidance, regulatory updates, articles, CareThreads podcasts and more. It was great to hear from our clients this week and we look forward to continuing to learn and grow together as partners and industry leaders.”

About Netsmart

Netsmart designs, builds and delivers electronic health records (EHRs), health information exchanges (HIEs), analytics and telehealth solutions and services that are powerful, intuitive and easy-to-use. Our platform provides accurate, up-to-date information that is easily accessible to care team members in behavioral health, home health, hospice, senior living and social services. We make the complex simple and personalized so our clients can concentrate on what they do best: provide services and treatment that support whole-person care.

By leveraging the powerful Netsmart network, care providers can seamlessly and securely integrate information across communities, collaborate on the most effective treatments and improve outcomes for those in their care. Our streamlined systems and personalized workflows put relevant information at the fingertips of users when and where they need it.

For more than 50 years, Netsmart has been committed to providing a common platform to integrate care. SIMPLE. PERSONAL. POWERFUL.

Our more than 2,000 associates work hand-in-hand with our 600,000+ users in more than 30,000 organizations across the U.S. to develop and deploy technology that automates and coordinates everything from clinical to financial to administrative.

Learn more about how Netsmart is changing the face of healthcare today. Visit www.ntst.com, call 1-800-472-5509, follow us on our CareThreads Blog, LinkedIn and Twitter, like us on Facebook or visit us on YouTube.

Netsmart is pleased to support the EveryDayMatters® Foundation, which was established for behavioral health, care at home, senior living and social services organizations to learn from each other and share their causes and stories.

